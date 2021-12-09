Telemundo Find out the exclusive details of Telemundo’s special programming for Miss Universe 2021.

Telemundo is now ready to present its special multiplatform programming of the 70th edition of miss Universe which will air live coast-to-coast from Eilat, Israel this Sunday, December 12 starting at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

As a prelude to the long-awaited broadcast, the network will have extensive coverage of the preliminary events in “Hoy Día”, “Noticias Mediodia”, “At Home with Telemundo”, “Suelta La Sopa”, “Al Rojo Vivo”, “Acceso Total” and local news.

Through the Telemundo website, fans can continue to vote for their favorite candidate and get behind-the-scenes access, exclusive content, interviews and photo galleries.

The exclusive Spanish-speaking network for the transmission of Miss Universe 2021 In the United States, it will present the following seven-hour programming on Sunday, December 12:

Starting at 3:00 PM ET, Telemundo kicks off the celebration with “Miss Universe: Ours”, a live special hosted by Aylin Mujica and Lucho Borrego, and with the special participation of former queens and candidates of the contest, to talk about their experiences and how the competition changed their lives. At 6:00 PM ET, the one-hour special “Miss Universe: Celebrating Our Queens” Hosted by the former Miss Universe and winner of La Casa de los Famosos, Alicia Machado along with Jorge Bernal, will present the Latin representatives of the pageant sharing their journeys towards the competition and what they hope to achieve if they win the crown, in addition to celebrating the cultural heritage from different Latin American countries through folk music performances. At 7:00 PM ET, renowned personalities Jacky Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente will host the coast-to-coast live broadcast of the 70th edition of miss Universe. The three-hour event, which features representatives from around the world competing in various categories, will feature the entertainment host of “hoy Día”, Adamari López, as a member of the contest jury. The night culminates in the expected moment when the current Miss Universe, Andrea Meza from Mexico, crowns her successor at the end of the broadcast. The contest will be broadcast simultaneously through the Telemundo and Universo app, as well as being available on the Peacock streaming service starting Monday, December 13. At 10:00 PM ET, immediately after crowning the new queen, Telemundo will present “Miss Universe: The Celebration”, an hour-long special hosted by Alicia Machado and Jorge Bernal with images of the new queen after being crowned, as well as comments and reactions from fans around the world.

Fans of miss Universe They can watch all the exciting content through Telemundo’s multiplatform offering, including the Telemundo Entertainment channel on YouTube, the Telemundo App (available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store), Telemundo.com and on Peacock.

Miss Universe: What you should know about the Organization

The organization miss Universe (MUO) is a global community that enables women to achieve their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success.

The programs Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA provide the 10,000 women who participate annually with an international platform to foster positive change through influential humanitarian and professional efforts.

Contestants and contest winners are leaders and role models in their communities, who develop personal and professional goals and inspire others to do the same. The organization miss Universe is an IMG company.