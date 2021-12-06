. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe 2020 on stage at the 69th Miss Universe competition

The countdown begins so that all the aspirants to take the title as the most beautiful woman in the universe, line up all their knowledge and physical attributes to give everything in the final stretch of the 70th version of the most important beauty pageant, the Miss Universe 2021 .

This year Israel, for the first time in its history, opens the doors to the 82 women representing each of the countries participating in the contest, to define who will be the successor of the current Miss Universe 2020, Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza.

“Despite the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic put in our way, we knew how to maintain the balance between health and the economy, so that tourism would return to Israel,” Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in remarks. cited by El Vocero.

When is Miss Universe 2021?

From the tourist and port city of Eliat, in southern Israel, on the shores of the Red Sea, on Sunday December 12, from the Universe Arena, the whole world will know who will be the new Miss Universe.

For this final gala day, it was confirmed that the Israeli singer and international star, Noa Kirel, will make a special artistic presentation.

“I am very excited and honored to be performing in Miss Universe,” said Kirel. “By believing in themselves and fearlessly pursuing their dreams, these women from around the world live and breathe the values ​​of the Miss Universe Organization, and I can’t wait to share this moment of celebration with all of them on this incredible global stage.” added.

The Universe Arena

Imported from Portugal, it rises to a height of 16.5 meters and has the capacity to hold more than 70 tons of equipment. The building is prepared to host television footage and contains a stage and approximately 5,000 seats.

According to El Vocero, the organization’s executives were in Israel throughout the month of October to tour the country and attend planning meetings. They met with the Mayor of Eilat, Eli Lankri, and closely supervised the infrastructure and construction work of the Miss Universe complex.

“We needed to create tourism anchors that would promote and present Israel to the world as a vaccination nation that invites tourists to visit it. The Miss Universe pageant is undoubtedly an important and significant anchor of this plan, ”added Razvozov.

Event schedule

Preliminary competition:

On December 10, the contestants will meet with the panel of judges and in private in the company of Paula Shugart, president of the contest.

All contestants will parade in a bathing suit and evening dress as part of a show called ‘Presentation Show’. The candidates will appear before a panel of judges who will take into account the general impression of the girls during this show and will thus select part of the quarter-finalists with members of the Miss Universe organization.

Selection committee:

• Marian Rivera-Dantes.

• Coco Rocha, supermodel of Canadian origin.

• Iris Mittenaere, model and Miss Universe 2016.

The group of 24 finalists will be announced during the final competition, selected by a preliminary jury and the Miss Universe Organization, who will choose the contestants who stand out the most in the three competition areas during the preliminary stage, in addition, a place will be granted to the winner of the Fan Vote.

These 24 finalists will be evaluated by a final Jury:

• The 24 finalists will parade in a new round in swimsuits, where 10 of them will leave the competition.

• The 10 semifinalists will parade in evening gowns (chosen to suit each contestant), where four more will be eliminated from the contest.

• The six finalists will be submitted to a question by the jury, where 3 of them will come out of the competition.

• The last three finalists will be submitted to the same final question and, subsequently, the panel of judges will consider the general impression left by each of the finalists in order to vote and define the final positions and the winner of Miss Universe 2021.

The applicants for the long-awaited Miss Universe 2021 crown are the following:

• Albania: Angelina ‘Ina’ Dajci

• Germany: Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer

• Armenia: Nane avetisyan

• Aruba: Thessaly Zimmerman

• Bahamas: Chantel o’brian

• Argentina: Maria Julieta Garcia

• Australia: Daria Varlamova

• USA: Ellen Elizabeth “Elle” Smith

• France: Clémence Botino

• Ireland: Katharine sara walker

• Cayman Islands: Georgina Fleming Kerford

• British Virgin Islands: Xaria davis

• Jamaica: Daena soares

• India: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

• Mauritius: Anne Murielle Ravina

• Portugal: Oricia del Carmen Domínguez

• South Africa: Lalela Mswane

• Thailand: Anchilee Scott-Kemmis

• Bahrain: Manar Nadeem Deyan

• Belgium: Kedist Deltour

• Bolivia: Nahemi Uequin Antelo

• Brazil: Teresa Stela Barbosa Silva Santos

• Bulgaria: Elena Manolova Danova

• Cambodia: Madary ngin

• Cameroon: Michèle Ange Sandra Akomo

• Canada: Tamara jemuovic

• Chili: Antonia Cristal Figueroa Alvarado

• China: Shi Yin Yang

• Colombia: Valeria Maria Ayos

• South Korea: Ji-Soo Kim

• Costa Rica: Valeria Rees Loría

• Croatia: Ora Antonia Ivanišević

• Curaçao: Shariëngela Cijntje

• Denmark: Sara langtved

• Ecuador: Susy Valeria Sacoto Mendoza

• The Savior: Alejandra Maria Gavidia

• Spain: Sarah Loinaz Marjaní

• Philippines: Beatrice Luigi Gallarde Gomez

• Finland: Essi unkuri

• Ghana: Sylvia Naa Morkor

• Britain: Emma rose collingridge

• Greece: Sophia Arapogianni Evies

• Guatemala: Dannia Sucely Guevara Morfín

• Guinea: Equatorial Chelsea Martina Mituy

• Haiti: Pascale Bélony

• Honduras: Rose Marian Meléndez López

• Hungary: Jázmin Viktória Elizabeth Jakubovish

• Iceland: Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir

• Israel: Noa cochva

• Italy: Caterina Di Fuccia

• Japan: Juri watanabe

• Kazakhstan: Aziza Tokashova

• Kenya: Roshanara Ebrahim

• Kosovo: Shkurtesa Sejdiu

• Laos: Tonkham Phonchanheuann

• Malt: Jade cini

• Morocco: Kawtar benhalima

• Mexico: Debora Hallal Ayala

• Namibia: Chelsi Tashaleen Shikongo

• Nepal: Sujita Basnet

• Nicaragua: Allison Fernanda Wassmer Salgado

• Nigeria: Maristella chidiogo

• Norway: Nora emilie nakken

• Netherlands: Julia Sinning

• Panama: Brenda Andrea Smith Lezama

• Paraguay: Nadia tamara ferreira

• Peru: Yely Margoth Rivera Kroll

• Poland: Agata Wdowiak

• Puerto Rico: Michelle Marie Colon Ramirez

• Czech Republic: Karolína Kokešová

• Dominican Republic: Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas

• Slovak Republic: Veronika Ščepánková

• Romania: Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas

• Russia: Ralina arabova

• Singapore: Nandita Banna

• Sweden: Moa sofie sandberg

• Turkey: Cemrenaz Turhan

• Ukraine: Hanna neplyakh

• Venezuela: Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño

• Vietnam: Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên.

