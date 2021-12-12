. Flags from different countries are projected on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City on November 30, 2021 as contestants from the Miss Universe pageant tour the Holy City ahead of the 70th Miss Universe event to be held downtown. tourist of Eilat in the Red Sea of ​​Israel on December 12.

The organization of the event reported that the 70th edition of Miss Universe will host the port city of Eliat, in Israel.

Eilat, the gateway to southern Israel, is an oasis on the shores of the Red Sea, a meeting point for sun, desert and sea, and a crossroads between four countries and three continents. “Eilat offers spectacular natural landscapes and crystal clear tropical waters with thousands of species of fish and corals”, it was possible to read part of the description that Miss Universe used to present the host city.

After making a thorough study of the countries that applied to host the competition’s competitors, Israel was finally the country chosen to celebrate for the first time in its history, the competition to take the title as the most beautiful woman in the universe, year 2021 .

“Israel has been on our host country list for several years due to its rich history, beautiful scenery and diversity of cultures. As we searched for an impressive venue for our 70th anniversary celebration, it became clear through our conversations with Acting Mayor Lankri and the Israeli Ministry that Israel has the best resources to host Miss Universe in December. We look forward to deepening our commitment to creating meaningful cultural conversation, connection and understanding through this partnership. ” Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization.

It should be noted that according to Pasillo Turístico, Israeli producer Tali Eshkoli and Los Angeles-based producer Assaf Blecher are responsible for bringing the Miss Universe pageant to Israel, which will be run by the Miss Universe organization in cooperation with the Israel Ministry of Tourism and the Municipality of Eilat.

“The State of Israel shows once again that it stands alongside the world’s leading countries that are capable of hosting international events of such a significant size. For many months and as a natural continuation of the Eurovision Song Contest production in Israel, we have been working around the clock to attract the right partners and bring the competition to Israel. I am happy and excited to produce this great event here for the first time. The country’s leading professionals will join us and mobilize to successfully host the thousands of members of the delegations, journalists and tourists who will come especially to Israel to participate in the event. Without a doubt, we have a great and extraordinary opportunity to expose Israel to hundreds of millions of viewers around the world, and I thank the Ministry of Tourism and the Eilat Municipality for their fruitful cooperation. ” Tali Eshkoli, producer of Miss Universe in Israel.

In this way, it remains firm as the Middle Eastern country, this December 12, it will receive 100 delegations from each of the countries participating in the contest, international celebrities, top-level media, in addition to the fact that it is estimated that the transmission of the The event will have an approximate audience of 1,300 million viewers who will see the reign around the world, through the different communication channels.

Likewise, the source highlights that within the agenda of the event that lasted three weeks, activities such as the semifinal, the final, the national parade of typical costumes, as well as other gala programs, such as those on the red carpet, were included. community meetings, charity events and more.

“In Israel we are delighted to host the 70th anniversary celebrations of the iconic Miss Universe pageant. Israel is a beautiful land of creativity and innovation and we have successfully weathered the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, today we are among the first countries to host an international event: Miss Universe. An event that celebrates empowerment, optimism, tolerance and the desire for excellence of women, which crosses all geographical and national borders. I fully hope that in December we will celebrate not only the new Miss Universe here in Israel, but most importantly, the end of the global pandemic. I wish all participants good health and luck and I hope to see you all soon, ”said Israel’s Tourism Minister Yole Razvozov.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Eilat expressed his appreciation for being chosen for this event. “The event will take place in the port of Eilat against the backdrop of spectacular views of the Gulf, one of the most beautiful in the world, and the reddish hues of the city’s mountains. Some will land at Eilat’s Ramon International Airport and all will enjoy the resort’s hotels, restaurants, attractions, shopping centers and Eilat’s unique natural resources, including the sea and the desert. “

For his part, the Director General of the Ministry of Tourism said: “We are proud to host the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, a year-round resort of sun and sea. We see this event as an opportunity to seize Eilat and the Negev as an attractive tourist destination. The event will expose millions of spectators from around the world to the Israeli desert, with its spectacular natural beauty, the meeting point of the Eilat mountains with the Red Sea, the impressive craters of the desert and, of course, the warm climate, a a place that is a refuge from the cold winter climates of North America and Europe. I believe that, by the end of December, the tourism industry will begin to show signs of recovery from the crisis and the event will even encourage the return of international flights to Ramón Airport ”.

Eliat, the city of the eternal sun

Close to Jordan, the Red Sea and Egypt, Eilat is a coastal city, the main tourist and leisure destination in Israel. With very spectacular natural landscapes, it offers tourists many activities to enjoy it. Visitors can do diving activities in the Gulf of the Red Sea, they can have experiences in the desert, enjoying the most beautiful routes in the country, all of them very close to the city center; they can appreciate the spectacular sunsets; you can ride a camel, or if you prefer in off-road vehicles; You can do hiking activities and night walks by the sea, or you can enjoy the nightlife, that is, it is a city that has everything to have a good time.

In addition, not only is Eliat a national and international tourist destination, but it is a place recognized worldwide as the venue for important conferences and festivals.

