. American television host Steve Harvey appears on stage with contestants at the start of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel’s southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 12, 2021.

The Miss Universe 2021 competition is scheduled to air live from Eilat, Israel this Sunday, December 12, 2021. Get the roundup of the night’s winners. The contest is in its 70th edition.

Host Steve Harvey joked that he was only six years younger than the competition, which began in 1952. Last year’s event was hosted by former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and Mario López.

Miss Universe 2021 started with last year’s Miss Universe winner Andrea Meza from Mexico driving her car.

Selection of the top 16 of Miss Universe 2021

There were 80 delegates from around the world, and from every continent except Antarctica, competing for the title this year, but only one would become the new Miss Universe 2021.

All 80 contestants were judged during the preliminary competition, and the results were broadcast during the live show.

The selection panel, also known as judges, consisted of Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela, recording artist Marian Rivera, soap opera star Rena Sofer, supermodel Adriana Lima, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Telemundo host Adamari López and finally the daughter of Steve Harvey, LA model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey.

And the 16 semi-finalists were (in the order they were announced):

• Miss France Clémence Botino

• Miss Colombia Valeria Ayos

• Miss Singapore Nandita Banna

• Miss Panama Brenda Smith

• Miss Puerto Rico Michelle Marie Colon

• Miss Bahamas Chantel O’Brian

• Miss Japan Juri Watanabe

• Miss Great Britain Emma Collingridge

• Miss United States Elle Smith

• Miss India Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

• Miss Vietnam Kim Nguyen

• Miss Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman

• Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira

• Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez

• Miss Venezuela Luiseth Materan

• Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane

Each of the top 16 contestants competed in the pageant segment in swimsuits.

Who won Miss Universe 2020?

Addressing the contest, Andrea Meza said she was “excited” about the event.

“I loved my look for the preliminary competition and sharing the stage with @carsonkressley 🙌🏼😍,” she wrote on Instagram. “Also, let’s talk about the stage !!! Isn’t it amazing? I’m very excited for the @missuniverse finale on Sunday at 7:00 pm ET. “

During her reign as Miss Universe, Meza advocated for women’s equality and implored people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Being the only Miss Universe crowned during the COVID-19 pandemic has made my reign

unforgettable, ”Meza said in a press release. “I hope that the world will receive the vaccine as soon as it is available so that, in December, as many people as possible can join in the celebration of the 70th anniversary in Israel.”

After missing last year’s competition, “Family Feud” star Steve Harvey has returned as the host of Miss Universe for the sixth time.

“At every show I am amazed by the smart, fiery and talented women who take the stage,” Harvey told People. “I continue to defend this program and participate, not only as a presenter but also as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.”

