. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

On December 12, Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe, in a close competition, where she left applauding favorite Latinas who in the end had to settle for second and fourth place, such as Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira, and Miss Colombia, Valeria Ayos, but the young queen showed that she is ready to conquer the Hispanics.

The spectacular Miss Universe, proved to be a good student learning Spanish, and boasted of the result of her improvised lessons with the Telemundo host, Carlos Adyan, who from the beginning of the contest supported her and who always saw her as a great favorite to win.

This is seen in a video shared by the Puerto Rican on his Instagram account, where he is accompanied by the new Miss Universe, who with great grace and simplicity wanted to greet his Hispanic audience, in his own language.

“Hello, how are you friends?”, Is heard in the clip pronouncing Miss Universe, with great tenderness and making an effort.

“Wow, you learn very fast,” the driver said to the queen, to which she said, “you taught me.”

“The universe has a new queen @ harnaazsandhu_03 👸 The interviews she conducted prior to the contest I do only with Latinas, but her organization @missdivaorg wrote to me to interview Harnaaz when she was elected and she thanked me for supporting her from day 1 👏🇮🇳. These are the tokens of gratitude that those of us who do this with great passion are left with, ”commented the Telemundo host, revealing his charm towards the queen.

And it is that without a doubt the young Miss India knew how to win over the public from the beginning of the contest, not only with her beauty and intelligence, but also with her grace, which made most of the fans of the contests this time they were satisfied with the decision.

Miss India has defended during her interviews the importance of raising her voice in favor of the empowerment not only of women but also of vulnerable men and has stated that climate change is one of her flags.

“It is better to protect than to repair,” said Miss Universe today at the coronation gala, when asked about the importance of taking action in favor of the environment now.

In the recent edition of Miss Universe, the controversial note ran on behalf of the fans of Miss Paraguay, who due to the huge bar they made to their precious queen, some were frustrated and even accused Adamari López of having stopped her triumph to the guaraní.

However, both Nadia Ferreira and many of her followers were happy with how far the young woman came, and also applauded the triumph of the beautiful Miss India.