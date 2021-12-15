. Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu turned out meowing like a cat in Miss Universe

Only a couple of days have passed since Harnaaz Sandhu, the beautiful representative of India, was proclaimed as the new Miss Universe, and amidst the messages of congratulations and the interviews that the queen has offered after her triumph, the detail of her meowing like a cat on stage, he still gives a lot to talk about.

“I heard you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best, ”Harvey said, to which the queen responded,“ Oh my God Steve, I wasn’t expecting to do this on a world stage… but I’m going to have to, I have no choice… Everyone get ready. ”

And it is that despite the fact that the Miss Universe knew how to circumvent with great elegance and naturalness the request of the presenter Steve Harvey to imitate an animal before millions of viewers watching her around the world, after expressing her surprise, the 21-year-old did in a perfect way the meow of a cat, which went viral and continues to be reproduced on social networks to this day.

Miss India Surprises Audience Meowing Like A Cat And Joins The MissUniverso Finalist Group # missuniverse #Miss # telemundo2021-12-13T02: 20: 04Z

The Miss India won the applause, but Steve Harvey was again criticized for those strange outings that perhaps seem funny to him and that not only are not very funny, but are uncomfortable for the contestants.

After winning the Miss Universe crown, many reporters have asked Harnaaz if she felt offended or even mocked for having to meow like a cat at Steve Harvey, and the queen said she was certainly surprised by the animator’s request, but already at that time he chose to do something fun, which has nothing to do with the format of the show.

Miss India Wins Miss Universe With Help of Cat Impression A new Miss Universe has been crowned, this year from India. Haarnaz Sandhu, a 21-year-old actress from India, broke down in tears when she beat out 79 other hopefuls from around the world. The swimsuit competition featured more modest swimwear than previous years, with the winner donning a one-piece. Host Steve Harvey is getting some… 2021-12-13T23: 03: 20Z

In dialogue with Inside, Miss Universe acknowledged feeling surprised at the moment, but showed that she is a woman who knows how to overcome discomfort, and said that she did it and had fun.

Although the queen took it on the friendly side, on the internet thousands of netizens do not stop attacking Harvey, not only because putting the queen to meow was very strange, but because they did not use those minutes to show more of the capabilities of the beautiful india.

OMG Miss India meowing at Steve Harvey is not what I was expecting to see tonight. Pretty sure the Miss Universe organization could have asked a better question… very frustrating but she was nothing if not confident. – Sarakshi Rai (@Sarakshi) December 13, 2021

Phrases like: “how stupid is Harvey mistreating this woman like that”, “Harvey and his silly jokes again”, “why they keep bringing this clown to the show” soon filled the networks to show the annoyance.

And showing that she knows how to do better things than meow, the new Miss Universe has used her voice these days to send inspiring messages to her audience about the importance of believing in themselves and fighting against stereotypes.

“We did it,” commented the beauty queen, applauding her feat. “🥺 I said in my final answer that I believed in myself, and that’s why I was on that stage,” said Miss Universe, who is also a defender of the fight against climate change and the empowerment of women,