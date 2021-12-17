

The organizers of Miss World decided to postpone the final gala of the event for 90 days.

Photo: PATRICK MEINHARDT / . / .

The Puerto Rico Department of Health reported this Thursday that 23 of the 98 candidates in Miss World 2021 to be held today on the island, tested positive for covid-19, which led to it being postponed.

Due to these infections, out of a total of 38 among the contestants and technical staff, the organizers of Miss World decided on Thursday afternoon to postpone the contest for 90 days the final gala of the event, scheduled for tonight at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The entire team will remain in quarantine and monitoring tests will be carried out, according to the organization’s statement, which indicates that the 98 contestants and technical staff will return to their countries of origin once they receive the go-ahead from health officials and advisers.

The decision was made after consulting the medical team that advises the production of the beauty pageant and the staff of the Puerto Rico Department of Health, which the day before recorded 17 positives.

It had previously been announced that less public would attend than expected and that some contestants were going to participate virtually after having tested positive for covid-19, but the detection of new cases on this day led to the postponement of the gala.

Miss World President Julia Morley, has stressed that they are eager that “the contestants can enjoy their event and that one of them is crowned Miss World in a safe environment for all.”

“Nothing should tarnish or tarnish the experience for these young women who have prepared to compete and represent their countries. That is why we have taken these measures ”, he adds.

Covid-19 cases have increased in the Caribbean island in recent days associated with mass events and have also led to the temporary suspension of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.

The Health Department confirmed this Thursday that they have counted 423 positives among those attending Bad Bunny’s concerts last weekend, and 39 among members of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League of Puerto Rico.

Also read:

Covid-19: CDC advisers recommend using Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of J&J

· Real Madrid in trouble: Four new infections join Modric and Marcelo

COVID: Ómicron multiplies in the bronchi 70 times faster than Delta