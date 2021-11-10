

Before the discovery of the body of the young man, rescuers found several of his clothes in the Black Warrior River.

The remains of a 20-year-old University of Alabama student were found Tuesday afternoon in a river after two days of searching after the report of his disappearance.

Rescue teams recovered the body of the young man named Garrett Walker around 4:00 pm on the Black Warrior River in Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reported.

Police and fire brigade dive teams searched the river on Monday when they found pieces of his clothes, reported the authorities.

“Crews concentrated on the river area near the former Bama Belle loading dock after clothing was discovered in the water Sunday afternoon,” police said in a statement.

Images shared with authorities showed rescue teams cruising the river by boat and also diving underwater, Fox News reported.

On Sunday, November 7, Walker’s parents reported the disappearance of their son, and they have already been notified that they found the body of the 20-year-old, police said.

The last time Walker was seen he was at The Gray Lady bar on Greensboro Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Debbie Walker said in a statement released by the University of Alabama.

After knowing the death of the young man, the University of Alabama issued a statement in which they acknowledged feeling heartbroken by what happened.

“Our prayers and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones as we mourn his passing”said the university president, Stuart Bell, and Myron Pope, vice president of student life in a joint statement.

“It is in challenging times that Capstone’s light shines brightest, times of adversity and anguish where the hope and bond we share find their greatest purpose,” the letter said.

Message from President Bell and Dr. Pope:

Our University of Alabama community is heartbroken by the loss of our student, Garrett Walker. Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with his family, friends and loved ones as we mourn his passing.

