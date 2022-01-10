TLC Colombian Jeniffer Tarrazona was held incommunicado in Colombia

A “90 Day Fiancé” star has asked the public for help in locating his missing girlfriend, who is also part of the show.

According to Jesse Meester, his girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona has been missing for 24 hours in Colombia, where he lives. Meester has requested the public’s help in locating her since he is not in the country at this time.

The post, which he wrote in Spanish, read:

“Jeniffer has been missing in Bucaramanga for more than 24 hours. I am using all my resources to find her since I am not in the country and the last message she sent was ‘I love you my everything’, I will be home yesterday at 18:00 for our meeting. She did not return home and has been missing for more than 24 hours. I’m really worried, if anyone in Bucaramanga has seen Jeniffer, please let me know as soon as possible. “

Just hours after Jesse posted the request to the public, Jeniffer was found. According to Jesse, he lost his phone.

“Thank you so much to those who helped!” She wrote on her Instagram story. “This is what I love about this community, we take care of each other !!! Her phone was lost, she fell asleep and there was no signal on the farm, many stops and more. He is okay!”

Jeniffer and Jesse met after their relationships on “90 Day Fiancé” failed. Currently starring in “90 Days: The Single Life”

Both Jesse and Jeniffer got their beginnings in the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise by dating other people.

Jesse had an affair with Darcey Silva throughout the first two seasons of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.” At first, Darcey traveled to spend time with Jesse and it ended in disaster. Then Jesse came to visit Darcey in the United States and they ended up parting ways.

Jeniffer appeared with Tim Malcolm, and the plot was his refusal to be intimate with Jeniffer in season 3 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.”

Currently, Jesse and Jeniffer’s relationship is featured in the Discovery + spinoff series “90 Days: The Single Life.” The pair typically share effusive posts about each other and have come under fire for sharing too much.

Jeniffer has not appeared on social media since January 7, 2022 when she shared a collection of photos with Jesse

Jeniffer’s last post since Jesse reported her missing was on January 7, 2022. In the picture she and Jesse are kissing and she wrote the following caption:

“I can’t imagine a better company to visit the place where bats have sex,” he wrote. “I had so much fun with you here @jessemeester… This is ONE of so many memories, so many extreme and incredible adventures. I celebrate these moments, the world is our playground! “

Jesse posted a similar collection of photos on his Instagram on January 8, 2022, with the following description: “Tarzan and Jane part II. The world is our playground. One of many other memories exploring and challenging ourselves ”.

Jesse tweeted about a betrayal shortly before asking for help finding Jeniffer

You can’t trust anyone. Sometimes the people closest to you have the biggest knife in your back. – Jesse Meester (@JesseMeester) January 9, 2022

Jesse tweeted about the trust shortly before sharing that Jeniffer was missing. On January 8, 2022, he tweeted: “You can’t trust anyone. Sometimes the closest people have the biggest knife on your back ”. He completed that with a second tweet, a Bible verse.

“Now these three remain: faith, hope, and love – but the greatest of these is love.” – 1 Corinthians 13:13 – Jesse Meester (@JesseMeester) January 9, 2022

