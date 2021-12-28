

Preliminarily, the researchers reported that Koenig’s death was not traumatic.

A man who was in the woods of southern Missouri looking for deer antlers found the human remains that were identified as those of a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter that he had been missing for almost two years, authorities said.

The finding was reported to police, who mobilized near Fall Creek Road in the city of Branson on Dec. 22 to identify the human remains, Fox News reported.

Branson Police Department Investigators concluded that the body found belonged to David Koenig, who had been reported missing about 21 months ago, according to a press release on Monday, and it was revealed that he was an MMA fighter.

“Examination of the remains by a forensic pathologist determined that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of ‘foul play,'” police said.

According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News, Koenig was last seen in early February 2020 at a hotel where he knew an owner and was staying there temporarily.

Reports indicated that the night he was last seen, Koenig sent a text message to several people communicating that his life could be at risk and that he was seeking help; however, his report as a missing person came weeks later.

Tracy Koenig, David’s mother, revealed to the Tri-Lakes that her son had struggled with addictions for many years on and off.

“It was not uncommon for him to go somewhere and not communicate with us for days, even weeks.Tracy said to the middle. “We really thought at first that it was exactly what he was doing.”

After receiving the devastating news, Tracy told FOX 4 Kansas City that her son was an “amazing person” and that the family had been heartbroken.

“(It was) literally larger than life. Not only physically, but in everything related to him. He was a big, beautiful and gentle ‘giant’, with a heart of gold ”, lamented Tracy, who thanked the entire community for the support and love received during the hard times.

“We appreciate that you have given us some time and space at this time to quietly heal as a family,” he added.

