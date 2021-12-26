

The suspect’s smile has generated various comments on social networks.

Photo: Cape Girardeau Police Department / Courtesy

A woman was arrested and charged with killing her boyfriend on Christmas Eve with a sword after they both used methamphetamine that same day, the Cape Girardeu Police Department, Missouri, reported.

Authorities responded to a 911 call after 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve for a report of suspicious activity at a home and found a deceased man, who was identified as Harrison Stephen Foster, 34. , in the basement of the house with multiple stab wounds.

The call came from Brittany Wilson, 32, who reported that she had stabbed her boyfriend with a sword, according to KFVS.

Cape Girardeau officers came across a sword in the front yard and noted that Wilson’s clothing was covered in apparent blood.

When questioned, the suspect acknowledged that both had used methamphetamine before Christmas Eve, authorities said, Fox News reported.

Wilson added that she believed her boyfriend had various ‘entities’ living inside his body in recent months and stated that he had already removed other people’s body parts. and that he stabbed Foster to “free” him from those so-called entities.

A Black woman named Brittany Wilson was allegedly given meth by her white boyfriend Harrison Stephen Foster. While they were both on an alleged meth binge, Brittany ended up stabbing Foster to death with a sword. Here is Brittany smiling in her mug shot. pic.twitter.com/bTahcIqLHR – Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) December 26, 2021

Wilson was arrested and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action, with bail set at $ 2 million, police said.

The image of Wilson arrested and posted on the Cape Girardeau Police Department Facebook page has generated controversy and has attracted the attention of Internet users by the smile drawn on the face of the suspectwhile others have warned about the consequences of methamphetamine use.

You may also like:

• Baltimore officer dies after being shot in the head

• Real estate agent is murdered by a “disgruntled tenant” in Florida

• Hispanic Real Estate Agent Labeled as Suspected Serial Killer Arrested in Miami