

Kevin Strickland spent almost half his life locked up in a Missouri jail for a crime he did not commit.

A GoFundMe account already racks up more than $ 1 million for African-American Kevin Strickland, who recently released from a prison in Missouri, after spending 43 years locked up for a triple murder that he did not commit.

This Tuesday, Judge James Welsh ordered the immediate release of the man, now 62 years old, after exoneration of the crime reported in 1978.

However, under Missouri law, Strickland is not eligible for financial compensation by the State as a result of the erroneous conviction.

But what the government does not do, the people do. Thousands of people have donated to the collection campaign of money in networks to help the ex-inmate restart his life.

By Thursday afternoon, donations exceeded $ 1,400,000 of the $ 1,200,000 goal.

“Missouri is not going to pay MR. Strickland a pennyBut the whole world is going to make sure he is compensated, ”Tricia Rojo Bushnell, the man’s attorney and executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, told The Washington Post.

The African American was convicted of the murder of Sherrie Black, 22; Larry Ingram, 21, and John Walker, 20. He was convicted in 1979 of an all-white jury, and sentenced to life in prison without bail for 50 years.

This despite the fact that there was no physical evidence linking him to the crime, in addition to the confessed murderers confirming that the man was not present when the trio was shot and killed. The case was based on a single witness who later retracted his initial statements.

“Strickland was convicted solely on the testimony of a witness (Cinthya) Douglas, who later dismissed his statements, in which he identified him as one of the four perpetrators ”of the crime, Welsh argued in his written resolution.

State of Missouri only compensates exorenates with DNA tests

Under state law, only defendants whose innocence has been proven by DNA testing are financially compensated.

“It’s a very small minority of people who get that,” added Rojo Bushnell.

“The vast majority of people who are exonerated are exonerated without DNA evidence and the vast majority of crimes do not involve genetic material at all. So what we see in Missouri is that the exonerated return home and nothing is provided, “argued the legal representative.

Since the CEO lifted the crowdsourcing campaign in June, more than 19,000 social media users have donated money for this victim of the court system. According to the attorney, the largest amount was $ 10,000 and came from Redwood Pediatrics in Kansas City.

“For us and for the SR. Strickland, what we see is an entire community – or the entire world – recognizing the damage that wrong arrangements cause and the need for some type of compensation, “he said.