Thanks to this robotic arm you will be able to find that object that you always lose in the most delicate moment.

One of the most common daily problems is when we lose our keys at home, sometimes even our mobile phone, and something that always happens when we are about to leave, which causes nerves to search all the tables or even on the floor. in case our precious object ends up appearing.

But luckily, now thanks to technology and artificial intelligence, we can use machines to help us find those lost objects that we don’t really know where they are. The only thing you will need is to buy an expensive robotic arm and have it running throughout the house.

And it is that researchers from MIT have built a robotic arm called RFusion which is basically a clamp, a camera and an RF radio frequency antenna to locate all those lost objects that we always end up looking for.

This technology is capable of locate any object that we have lost even if it is covered by others, being able to be out of sight of the main camera of the machine. All we have to do is place RFID tags on each of those objects that we often lose at home. These tags are very cheap and are capable of sending signals to the robot’s antenna.

“Having robots that can search for things under any element is a growing need in today’s industry,” says the main creator of this technology, Fadel adib.

For its operation the robot combines the camera with the signals sent by the RFID tags to define the location of the object. Once he has a general idea of ​​where the object is located, he uses a learning reinforcement-enabled approach to sift through any area and eventually recover it for us.

Thanks to the reinforcement learning algorithm used by the machine allows you to make the fewest possible movements to reach the object. Once he has the object in his hand, he scans it one last time to make sure that he is holding the object that we are really looking for.

In tests carried out by the robot, it was shown that it could locate lost objects hidden under anything with a 96% success rate.

If anything, the researchers believe it may work best within a manufacturing and warehouse environment, where many products are lost throughout the supply chain each year.