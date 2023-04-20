Mitsuri dances Hip-Hop in an unprecedented cosplay that celebrates the start of the third season of the anime

The thrill of brutal battles against demons is back. The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba has already begun to be published through the platform of CrunchyRollfor Latin America.

Yes, we know that in some portals (pirates) the third season is earlier. In fact, it goes hand in hand with its releases in Japan. But those who read us frequently know that we disagree with piracy and illegal things.

Tanjiro has his sword sharper than ever; Nezuko never ceases to amaze us with her inner demon control; Inosuke continues to fight just as brutal as always and Zenitsu does not abandon his scary characteristic.

On his way to face and defeat the King of Demons (Muzan), Tanjiro begins to encounter the pillars. And so he meets The Pillar of Love, Mitsuri, a beautiful and incredibly powerful woman.

Since her appearance, Mitsuri Kanroji causes the same effect as Nezuko on cosplayers and generates a wave of interpretations, which will not stop until the end of the series.

To celebrate the third installment of the anime, we present this model who dressed in the costume of this Hashira who has the particularity of dancing to the rhythm of hip hop.

The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba can be watched on CrunchyRoll. For now there are only two episodes, but new episodes are released weekly on the streaming platform.