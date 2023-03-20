Mitsuri Kanroji comes to real life thanks to this spectacular cosplay

Kimetsu no Yaiba, also known as demon slayer and broadcast on the Netflix streaming platform, it is one of the most acclaimed anime today, with a plot that captivated manga followers and featured Mitsuri Kanroji as the Pillar of Love.

This manga, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, whose publication began on February 15, 2016 in the Shūeisha publisher’s weekly Shukan Shōnen Jump magazine and which was later adapted into an anime by Ufotable from April 2019, revealed to the Nine Pillars, the elite group of the Demon Slayer Corps.

In the case of Mitsuri, she was a demon hunter of this body with great skills such as her experience as a swordsman, increased speed, great physical strength, flexibility and more, confusing her enemies with her helpless young appearance and fighting them with her talent with the sword.

The spectacular cosplay of Mitsuri Kanjori

Mitsuri has served as a source of inspiration for hundreds of cosplayers around the world who have wanted to dress up as her. That’s the chaos of Kayla, better known on social media as rinnegoddesswith more than 126 thousand followers on Instagram and that, according to a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codemade this spectacular cosplay.

“MY FAVORITE HASHIRA IS HERE!!! I love Mitsuri, she is so cute and strong. She just wants to eat and be loved and HONESTLY?!?!?! I’m so happy Demon Slayer is back!” the content creator wrote, referencing the release of the Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village movie.

As we can see, the model recreates the green eyes of the Pillar of Love, her moles located parallel to her cheekbones, her pink hair with a green gradient and braided pigtails, in addition to the custom outfit of the Demon Extermination Corps, with a white shirt and black coat slightly tinged with pink.

