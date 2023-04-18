Mitsuri Kanroji is the most beautiful waifu of Kimetsu no Yaiba in this fan art

Mitsuri Kanroji is one of the fan-favorite waifus of demon slayerfor which many followers have wanted to draw her and make fascinating fan arts of this character from Kimetsu no Yaiba.

This manga, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, whose publication began on February 15, 2016 in Shueisha’s weekly Shukan Shonen Jump magazine and was later adapted to anime by Ufotable from April 2019, revealed to the Nine Pillars, the elite group of the Demon Slayer Corps and which included Mitsuri as the Pillar of Love.

Mitsuri was a demon slayer of this corps with great abilities such as her expertise as a swordsman, increased speed, great physical strength, flexibility, and more, confusing her enemies with her helpless youthful appearance and fighting them with her swordsmanship.

The beautiful Mitsuri falls in love in this fan art

According to a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codethe artist Peachimis, better known on the Internet and social networks as peachimis_art and with thousands of followers, she shared on Instagram the images of her fan art of Mitsuri and that it shows that she is the most beautiful waifu of Kimetsu no Yaiba.

“Mitsuri best girl”, wrote the illustrator in the caption of the publication, which received hundreds of likes from her followers and those of Demon Slayer.

As we can see, the artist drew Mitsuri with her eyes closed, but you can see her moles located parallel to her cheekbones. We also see her pink hair with the green gradient and braided pigtails, in addition to the customized outfit of the Demon Extermination Corps, with a white shirt and black jacket, which allows her to show off her attributes.