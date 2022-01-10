MJ Rodríguez transgender actress won the first Golden Globe | Instagram

Micaela Jáe Rodríguez better known as MJ Rodriguez became the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe award, surely the LGBTQ + community she is beyond excited about this achievement.

This is due to the fact that it begins a new era, where anyone who is an actor or actress, of any gender or trans, is given the opportunity to win an important show award of this magnitude.

MJ is of Puerto Rican origin this January 9 made history by earning a Golden Globe being a trans actress, something that will undoubtedly be remembered for a long time.

The award that was won was in the category of Best Actress in a Drama, thanks to her participation in the FX series Pose, where she played Blanca Rodríguez-Evangelista.

It was more than evident that her emotion was shared on her social networks, the singer also shared a tender message where she shared not only her joy, but also the fact that now more talented young people will have the opportunity to develop in the environment as she did it.

Micaela Jáe Rodríguez opened the doors for all those trans who want to succeed in the entertainment industry | Instagram mjrodiruguez7

A message that she also shared and that evidenced her humility was when she made reference to the other nominated actresses, stating that all of them were queens, she was also very excited to have shared that space with them.

18 hours ago he shared a photo on Instagram with this message, where he also encouraged anyone who read his message not to give up on their dreams, as these, as they could see, became reality, as long as they did not give up.

This is so wonderful and more than deserved for the amazing actress, talented singer and lovable person that you are, “commented one fan.

His publication has more than 300 thousand red hearts in addition to a little more than 14.1 thousand comments, where hundreds or perhaps thousands of trans people write excitedly and fill them with congratulations for his achievement, because it seems that it is their own too.

You deserve it, you show a whole generation to continue believing in our dreams and not giving up! “Commented a fan.

Perhaps for some people this fact is not so important, since in the middle people with different orientations have managed to win important awards in the industry, however, being MJ Rodriguez the first trans actress to do it for the community is of utmost importance.

This means that now everyone has a chance and it is not only limited to certain types of people, there is no doubt that the world is changing little by little.