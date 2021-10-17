Max scherzer and Trea turner they reached the Dodgers Los Angeles in July of the 2021 MLB season. It was the change that few believed could materialize. A combo that can be classified as the most impressive in the history of the “trade line”.

The two grown players, mature and with more than spectacular results, were essentially traded for the first two prospects in the Dodgers organization. The Venezuelan receiver Keibert Ruiz and the North American pitcher Josiah Gray landed in the Capital of the United States and had the opportunities in the final stretch that in California they were not going to have.

The @Dodgers added two MLB All-Stars at the deadline and Andrew Friedman believes they’ve been better than advertised. #Dodgers | #NLCS | #Postseason | #RepeatLA pic.twitter.com/DnPBtxE0PD – MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) October 16, 2021

Andrew Friedman, the genius behind that transaction, commented on MLB Radio on the matter today. “We were hoping to add depth in the bullpen, but since we saw that there was an opportunity to bring those two home, we were determined to make that happen.”

Since his arrival at the Dodgers, Max Scherzer has made 11 starts, seven of which became a victory and his ERA was 1.98. The right-hander went from a good season with the Nationals to a Cy Young candidate with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Special mention to his postseason performances, in three starts, including his first point per game saved, if something has been left over it has been delivery and efficiency.

STAT BY STATS === >>>> Max Scherzer scored the first saved game of his career. # Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Nb4OkehQVc – Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) October 15, 2021

Trea Turner, meanwhile, came in averaging .322 and leading batters in the National League. He immediately fell in love with the team’s fans with his simple, original and aggressive base run. If something struck everyone it was his smooth way of sliding on the homeplate, almost without raising dust from the ground. And of course, he finished with a .328 average to leave at home the National League batting title and add some votes to be a candidate for the Old Circuit MVP.

@treavturner slide to another level… ✊ @ Dodgers @DodgersNation @MLB pic.twitter.com/TiHWpByaI8 – Ricky (@ RickyVzla3) August 11, 2021

To the journalist’s question about whether the newcomers had met expectations, the quick and consensual response of the architect of baseball for the Los Angeles Dodgers Andrew Friedman was: “much more than expected.”