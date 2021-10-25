With a press release, the MLB announced to the umpires who would be in charge of directing the actions in the World Series between Astros and Bravos, the surprises? A Mexican and an ampayer not very popular with fans: Ron Kulpa.

7 umpires will be in charge of bringing the World Series to a successful conclusion from the difficult perspective of ampayeo:

Chris Conroy Tom Hallion Dan Bellino Ted Barret Mike Muchilinski Alfonso Marquez Ron Kulpa

And the selection in general has not left many happy, but with Ron Kulpa things have heated up among fans and analysts.

Why include among the chosen umpire of the World Series who is one of the most hated, mediocre and inconsistent umpires of all the Major Leagues?

Unanimously despised by players and coaches, Ron Kulpa has one of the lowest ERA percentages in all of MLB at just 91% and has starred in some of the most embarrassing episodes for Ampayeo in recent years (add Angel Hernández who thankfully has not is on the list).

We quickly recall an incident where he confronts Cole and says “I can do whatever I want” or when AJ Hinch claimed a series of bad markings and Kulpa told him that it was “because of his comments in the spring” referring to some statements where the then Astros manager criticized Rob Manfred.

Also, @MLB more absurd behavior from Ron Kulpa. Antagonizing the pitcher, physically pushing the catcher, and interrupting the pitcher warming up. Insane behavior. pic.twitter.com/hKKdLRYLvC – Tyler Applegate (@t_applegate) April 4, 2019

The Kulpa thing just seemed like a provocation for us all to sign the arrival of the umpire robots JAJAJJAJA.

Never so criticized as in these playoffs and with a collective performance of the most controversial that is remembered in years. Bad markings, strikes that were not, balls that were, swing that did not exist … well, this post-season has had it all with some decisions that have directly affected the development of the games and (without a doubt) have ended up affecting the final results.

But hey, let’s hope that has been left behind and from here we wish the 7 chosen ones success and a good job. In particular to our Mexican representative, that of Zacatecas Alfonso Márquez, who is now in his 4th World Series.

And about Kulpa, well, I really hope something happens and he can’t jump to the diamond on Wednesday. We don’t understand why baseball has to suffer from this.