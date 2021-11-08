CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 26: Tyler O’Neill # 27 and Harrison Bader # 48 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate the team win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 26, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris / .)

3 ways for Chiefs to fix Patrick Mahomes and their offense by Byron Smith

Here are the winners of the 2021 MLB Gold Glove awards, as announced by Rawlings Baseball on Sunday night.

The 2021 MLB season has officially reached its conclusion after the Atlanta Braves won the World Series in six games this past week. Now, baseball fans are officially in offseason mode, focusing on free agency. Not only that, but it is awards season.

On Sunday night, the official winners of the 2021 Rawlings Baseball Gold Glove awards were revealed on ESPN. You can see which players in the American and National Leagues took home the Gold Glove for their work in 2021 below.

Reminder, Gold Glove finalists and winners are selected by managers of the 30 MLB teams and up to six of each team’s respective coaches. Each manager and coach vote from a pool of qualified players based off SDI in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. – Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 29, 2021

ESPN Gold Glove winners

American League

First Base: Yuli Gurriel, Houston AstrosSecond Base: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue JaysShortstop: Carlos Correa, Houston AstrosThird Base: Matt Chapman, Oakland AthleticsLeft Field: Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City RoyalsCenter Field: Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City RoyalsRight Field: Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers / New York YankeesCatcher: Sean Murphy, Oakland AthleticsPitchers: Dallas Keuchel, Chicago White Sox

National League

First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis CardinalsSecond Base: Tommy Edman, St. Louis CardinalsShortstop: Brandon Crawford, San Francisco GiantsThird Base: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis CardinalsLeft Field: Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis CardinalsCenter Field: Harrison Bader, St. Louis CardinalsRight Field: Adam Duvall, Miami Marlins / Atlanta BravesCatcher: Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh PiratesPitchers: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

History was made this season by the St. Louis Cardinals. They are now the only team to have five Gold Glove winners on their roster in the same season in MLB history. This is a feat that has never been done. This should not necessarily come as a surprise, considering the team rode a 17-game winning streak to a postseason berth.

1B Paul Goldschmidt, 2B Tommy Edman, 3B Nolan Arenado, LF Tyler O’Neill and CF Harrison Bader have all won a Gold Glove for the @Cardinals. They’re the 1st team in MLB history to have 5 Gold Glove winners in a season. pic.twitter.com/9nfQ92fVV0 – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 8, 2021

On the AL side of things, the Astros saw Correa win his very first Gold Glove. It could not come at a better time, as he is set to enter free agency this winter and will command a huge contract. His teammate, Yuli Gurriel, also won his first Gold Glove, but his comes with a bit of history. At the age of 37, Gurriel is now the oldest first baseman to win this award, per MLB Stats.

The Royals have a reason to celebrate alongside Benintendi and Taylor, as this is the first Gold Glove that each have won in their careers.

So there you have it. Do you agree with the winners of the Gold Glove awards? Or do you feel that there were some snubs?