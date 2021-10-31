ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 17: Eddie Rosario # 8 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after he hit a single to score the winning run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning of Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on October 17 , 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland / .)

Dansby Swanson lost his damn mind after Jorge Soler’s home run by Scott Rogust

Eddie Rosario did the baseball Gods justice, by robbing Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve of extra bases in a crucial spot.

Altuve, of course, was a chief operator in the Astros sign-stealing scandal from 2017-18, which also included a World Series that arguably shouldn’t have gone to Houston in the first place.

Nonetheless, it’s tough to argue Altuve’s postseason impact, one way or another. He has 23 playoff home runs, which is just an absurd number that puts him second all-time behind Manny Ramirez.

Altuve almost added to his tally in the eighth inning on Saturday night, but was robbed by Rosario.

MLB Twitter loved Eddie Rosario for doing dirty work

Rosario has always been a capable player, but this is next level. He has over 20 hits in the playoffs, and has added another capable glove to the Braves outfield. He’s everything they imagined he could be when they traded for him from the Minnesota Twins, and more.

Build the Eddie Rosario statue now. – Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) October 31, 2021

EDDIE ROSARIO IS THE STAR OF OCEANS 11 – Blooper (@BlooperBraves) October 31, 2021

Now, Eddie Rosario with a stunning catch, and Truist Field is getting awfully loud. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 31, 2021

MAYOR EDDIE ROSARIO DOES IT ONCE AGAIN WITH THE GLOVE. HE ROBS ALTUVE TO ENSURE THE BRAVES WILL LEAD GOING INTO THE 9TH – Talking Chop (@TalkingChop) October 31, 2021

It’s Eddie Rosario’s world… we’re all just living in it folks. #Braves are three outs from a three-games-to-one lead in the World Series. – Kevin McAlpin (@KevinMcAlpin) October 31, 2021

Eddie Rosario is on a heater like I’ve never seen in my life before – Stephen Schoch (@ bigdonkey47) October 31, 2021

I have watched Eddie Rosario play a lot over the years but I don’t know when he turned into the greatest player of all time. – Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 31, 2021

Give Alex Anthopoulos a ton of credit for acquiring the likes of Rosario at the trade deadline. Down Ronald Acuña and Marcell Ozuna, the Braves outfield was a weakness, and Atlanta sat a playoff longshot with late July around the corner.

Rather than give up, Anthopoulos traded for Rosario, Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler. All four of those players have been excellent contributors this postseason, and even down the stretch in the regular season.