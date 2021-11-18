Exiting free agency early, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has decided to remain with Houston, according to his brother, Ben Verlander.

MLB Twitter knew that Verlander might stay with the Astros, but the idea of ​​the Cy Young Award-winning pitcher signing with the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels has been the fodder of online conversation for weeks.

Now, the conversation is over: Verlander has officially decided to remain in Houston and sign with the Astros, according to his brother Ben.

Immediately following the announcement, MLB Twitter was in a frenzy about why Verlander stayed and what that means for the MLB.

Syndergaard and Verlander seemed like obvious QO signings tbh but them getting more than that shows where the SP market is right now. Stroman is going to demand an overpay to stay in NY. – Colin 🍿 (@duckisgod) November 17, 2021

Verlander back to the Astros. Makes sense for both sides – Baseball’s CLR James (Pat) (@tangible_uno) November 17, 2021

MLB Twitter reacts to Justin Verlander surprise signing with Houston Astros

People also found is humorous that the big news break came from Ben Verlander, who is a FOX Sports baseball analyst.

https://twitter.com/EthanWoodall26/status/1461106111545847811?s=20

Yankees fans also explained why Verlander didn’t sign with New York – or, why New York didn’t sign him.

If you thought the Yanks would break the bank on Verlander when Cash has said SS and CF are priorities on top of the fact that Olson is very much in play you nuts. Cash was always going to put his big time money into SS / CF. If JV came at the right price then yes, but that was it – Gerrit Cole stan (@KingGerritCole) November 17, 2021

Of course, there were also Yankees fans in denial of the Verlander announcement.

Verlander is not going to the Astros. I had people on here who haven’t hit puberty yet telling me they had sources and Verlander is a Yankee. This can’t be true. – Evan Marrero (@itsmrevandaniel) November 17, 2021

I was told Verlander to the Yankees was a done deal 😂😂 – Jhoff10 (@ Jhoff10) November 17, 2021

There are plenty of MLB fans who are upset they missed out on signing the 38-year-old free agent, who was one of the best available pitchers on the market after Noah Syndergaard signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

Only way we get a starter is through trades, oh dear god – FormulaYankee # Correa & Verlander & Olson2NYY (@FormulaYankee) November 17, 2021

https://twitter.com/_ThatGuyEvan/status/1461106071645433856?s=20

However, there are MLB fans who firmly believe the one-year deal wouldn’t have worked out best for their own team.

Smart move for the Tigers not to sign Verlander, especially for that price. – DataBase Hit (@DatabaseHit) November 17, 2021

I prefer Freddie, Soler, Rosario, Buxton. I don’t think we need Verlander. Duvall if 1 of the 3 OF’s doesn’t happen. – GMAN Bills Fan (@ theo042296) November 17, 2021

Syndergaard for $ 21M >>>> Verlander for $ 25M – Halos Die-Hard (@CDlovesAngels) November 17, 2021

Despite the big news, there are still big pitchers out there who are looking to get signed. Robbie Ray, Kevin Gausman and Marcus Stroman are all in the hunt for big signings, both financially and time-wise.

The free agent market is alive and well especially for starting pitchers:

ERodriguez #Tigers $ 77m

Syndegaard #Angels $ 21m

Verlander #Astros $ 25m On deck:

Robbie Ray, Kevin Gausman and Marcus Stroman all of whom should land at least 5-years and $ 100m. – Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 17, 2021

For now, Astros fans can wait as more details come out of the developing Justin Verlander story, and the rest of the MLB can either lament or rejoice that their own team wasn’t able to steal Verlander away from Houston.