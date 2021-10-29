ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan penned an op-ed about ending the Atlanta Braves’ tomahawk chop, and the sports world largely supports the movement.

It’s time to remove all callous references to American Indians in North American sports.

There are a multitude of reasons for this, including the reluctance of Indigenous groups to have their names turned into “caricatures.” During the World Series, MLB reporter Jeff Passan wrote an article detailing why it’s past time for Braves fans to “move on from the chop.”

While some sports fans were upset about Passan’s recommendation, the MLB reporter had a response to those fans who desperately want to “cosplay natives.”

The best part of writing about the tomahawk chop is the reams of grown adults bleating on about how unfair and wrong it would be for a baseball team to stop encouraging them to wave their arms up and down and cosplay natives and they want to make it seem like you’re the soft one. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2021

For one MLB fan who tried to crack a joke about The Wave being offense, Passan agreed that the motion was unnecessary for different reasons.

Passan detailed how the chop translates to historical and modern-day policies. While the Georgia team feigns approval from local American Indian organizations, Passan offers a reminder of Georgia’s ugly history of eradicating Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee tribes.

In the early 1830s, the Muscogee (Creek) tribe was removed from land it owned in Georgia by the US government. In 1838, the Cherokee tribe was forced by the government on a 1,200-mile march from Georgia. Thousands of people died. It’s called the Trail of Tears with good reason. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2021

This is not about being woke. It’s about acknowledging that an atrocity happened here, about owning a dark part of our past, and saying maybe, just maybe, not engaging in something that’s wildly ahistorical because it feels good, and for no other reason, is the right thing to do. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2021

MLB Twitter reacts

Writers at ESPN, . and FanSided have all condemned the Braves’ reluctance to change their name, but the issue is trending once more because the team is cast under the spotlight. During the World Series, these issues are amplified as the antiquated, casual racism is given a global platform.

While there are a handful of sports fans mocking Passan’s take in the vein that everything could be considered offensive, each of Passan’s tweets has thousands of likes and retweets.

Excellent column on @espn by @JeffPassan on the massive contradictions and ludicrous support of the tomahawk chop by MLB. It’s long past time to get rid of this abomination, this outright insult to the native community by a mostly white audience. It’s an insult to humanity. – Michael G. Hobson (@ mhobson12) October 29, 2021

How to say absolutely nothing about a subject but everything about yourself in one tweet. – Lifelong Bob Melvin Guy (@DefiniteExpert) October 29, 2021

Overwhelmingly, the sports world is becoming more aware of the insensitivity of “Indian” sports mascots. When the Cleveland Indians decided to change their name to the Cleveland Guardians, the NCAI commended the name change, which took place after an extensive effort to engage with and learn from American Indian individuals, scholars and organizations.

“The Cleveland baseball team has taken another important step forward in healing the harms its former mascot long caused Native people, in particular Native youth,” said NCAI President Fawn Sharp following the July announcement.

While some Braves fans are angered by what they perceive to be “performative activism,” the reality is that American Indian groups like the NCAI have been pushing for these initiatives for decades. Issues like crime, poverty, substance abuse issues and staggering rates of suicide are more pressing, but it’s centuries of callousness that laid the groundwork for all of these issues that American Indian communities are uniquely facing.

Although some in the Braves community are like Manfred and want to maintain this vestige of racism, the reality is that many in the MLB realm are like the Cleveland Guardians: they are ready and willing to finally move on.