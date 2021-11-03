Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros players react after losing to the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Safe to say that there were some Twitter users who were not sad to see the Houston Astros lose to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.

The Houston Astros made it to three World Series in the past five seasons, but their number of Commissioner’s Trophies remains at one. Despite an admirable comeback in Game 5 in Atlanta on Sunday, the Astros lost to the Braves by the score of 7-0.

While Astros fans are no doubt in their feels after falling short in the World Series, individuals who have grown hatred for the organization for the sign-stealing scandal were celebrating their loss.

Some people wanted the Astros’ punishment to be that they were banned from postseason play, but I think getting there, having hope and losing every single year is way worse. – Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) November 3, 2021

Freeman got his ring & the Astros got shut out. It’s a good day for baseball. – JD (@jaydvarg) November 3, 2021

astros lost it’s a good night for me 🥰 – maiya🦩 (@mhxd___) November 3, 2021

Congrats to the Braves! Thanks for sticking it to the Astros !!! – Jeff Bandini (@bandinibaseball) November 3, 2021

No team I hate more in baseball than the Astros. Thank you and congrats on winning the World Series @Braves 😌👏🏼 – Darrion Baladad (@Baladaddyy) November 3, 2021

You guys lost the World Series at home to a NL East team with a worse record than you again? How embarrassing @astros – Stevie Buck (@ sbuck10) November 3, 2021

Astros shutout by Braves 7-0 to lose World Series

Houston’s chances of winning Game 6 took a hit in the top of the third inning when Braves outfielder Jorge Soler smashed a home run to the train tracks at Minute Maid Park to give Atlanta an early 3-0 lead. Things got even more hopeless for the Astros in the fifth when they surrendered three more runs on a two-run blast by Dansby Swanson and an RBI double by Freddie Freeman to extend the lead to 6-0. Finally, Freeman hit a solo home run to dead center field in the seventh to give the Braves a seven-run cushion.

Now, the Astros have to focus on trying to build a team that can make a return trip to the World Series. It will certainly be difficult with shortstop Carlos Correa set to earn a huge contract on the open market. Not to mention that they will need to add to the starting rotation with Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke set to hit free agency.

The Astros can take solace in the fact that they won the AL pennant this year, but it is not the World Series. But their critics and haters are enjoying the team soaking in the Braves celebrating on their home field.