Speaking of Billy hamilton The most visible representation nowadays is that great outfield defender and sprinter who has participated in the Major Leagues since 2013, not that Hall of Fame member Billy Hamilton, and it is obvious since the latter had his days of glories at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century.

Even seeing from posts on Twitter or articles reviewing Billy Hamilton who saw action in the Major Leagues between 1888 and 1901 becomes a difficult task to find tweets in reference to him.

Billy Hamilton (the immortal) has been with a plaque in Cooperstown since 1961, who from 1888 to 1901 participated in thirteen major league seasons with the Kansas City Cowboys of the American Association, the Philadelphia Phillies of the National League. and the Boston Beaneaters (now the Atlanta Braves).

The major league until high school was a sprinter, which, if we transported his career, would be something like the kind of José Altuve behind his 5’6 ” height, that with the difference of Billy Hamilton as a left-handed outfielder and hitter. , while Altuve a second baseman and right hitter.

Billy Hamilton – outfielder

Between 1888 and 1901 in his 13 major league seasons, Billy Hamilton was the greatest reference among players. Plain and simple, he was the protagonist of his years and the greatest reference in front of his contemporaries.

Hamilton planted a career of 2,164 hits, including 242 doubles, 95 triples and 40 home runs. In his lifetime he was a .344 hitter, the fourth-highest hitting percentage between 1888 and 1901, having an on-base percentage (OBP) of .455 during that span, the second-highest mark in the majors.

During his 13-year career he put a fWAR (Wins Above Replacement Level in Fangraphs version) of 70.3, the highest mark over all active players between 1888 and 1901, along with 142 Weighting Races Created (wRC +), sixth most. in the aforementioned period.

His greatest ability was undoubtedly the base run, cheating 914 pads in his career, having four seasons of 100 or more SBs. His 914 lifetime steals rank as the third-most in MLB history.

A feat that seems unbreakable to this day was Billy Hamilton’s 198 runs scored in just 132 games during what was his 1894 season.

As evidence of his abilities, the player had a Base Running (BsR) of 85.5, the highest mark between 1888 and 1901. Statistic that is responsible for conglomerating all the phenomena of a player on the pads, making it a metric where positive numbers will be races over and negative numbers runs below average.

Among his great characteristics, as he was a sprinter by nature and a very fine contact hitter, as was his enviable notion from the batter’s box. In his lifetime, only a microscopic 4.8% of Hamilton’s at-bats ended as strikeouts, while 15.6% were walks. His walking percentage stands at No. 44 in Major League Baseball history.

Undoubtedly a career of legend, which ended well in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. Thirteen high-performance campaigns for the best player of his generation and time. A little mentioned great in the highest lineage caste in the history of the game, right where it belongs.