

Ricardo Pepi scoring a penalty for the MLS star team against the Liga MX stars.

The Mexican American striker Ricardo Pepi of FC Dallas was the winner of the American Professional Soccer League Young Player Award during the 2021 regular season, MLS announced Thursday.

Pepi, 18, born in El Paso (Texas) became this season in the great revelation of the league and was also called up to the United States team, where it is already the owner.

The FC Dallas forward, a product of the Texan team’s quarry, finished leader with 13 goals and three assists during the 2021 season.

Despite the great individual work of Pepi, FC Dallas failed to qualify for the playoffs and before the regular season ended They also fired the Cuban-American coach Luchi González, who was the one who discovered and developed the new figure of the Texan team.

Pepi starred in several prominent matches that included those of his first MLS hat trick at 18 years and 196 days old, making him the youngest player to do so in league history, as well as a pair of doubles, against Supporters’ Shield winner New England Revolution on June 27 and against regional rival, Austin FC’s new franchise, August 29th.

In addition, Pepi’s 13 goals this season equal the All-time MLS record in a single season for most goals scored by a teenager, and the second who achieved more than 10.

The record regular season allowed Pepi to win the Player of the Week award twice and was named to the 2021 MLS All-Star team, in which he scored the winning goal from a penalty in the first duel that took place with the Stars of Liga MX.

Within the United States national team His debut in the match against Honduras was decisive, leading the visitor’s comeback with one goal and two assists to later also get a double against Jamaica.

Pepi beat Canadian Tajon Buchanan (New England), second, and Mexican-American Julián Araujo (Los Angeles Galaxy), who finished third.

The Young Player of the Year award recognizes the best footballer 22 and under in the league.

