No one can explain better the achievements and key moments of New York City FC Than the man who’s been there all along

Rob Vartughian signed as NYCFC assistant coach in December 2014, that is, before the club played its first game in MLS. Seven years later, he values ​​and savors this journey that on Saturday afternoon could deliver the first MLS Cup for New York City.

“It’s been a long wait, it has felt like we have been close for many years, but being here now is very special,” says Vartughian from Portland, where The City will face the Timbers in a duel for glory that begins at 3 pm ET (UniMás, TUDN, ABC).

The perspective that Vartughian offers is interesting having been there every day, and that is that while the club has been solid and winning in its seven years of competitive life, four managers have already taken the bench, including Ronny Deila, who is one step away from the title in his second year on the team.

Rob Vartughian has been part of the coaching staff since 2014. / Photo: Courtesy NYCFC

“I think what this team has that is very special is the camaraderie, the spirit, I think it is undeniable for those who see us from the outside,” says Vartughian. “I think what Ronny has done very well is to recognize the moment and really cultivate it. He has been very consistent with the group, very consistent with what we say: never let the highs be too high or the lows too low ”.

The key moments in NYCFC history to reach the final

Asked by Rob Vartughian about the key moments in New York City FC’s seven years that have helped guide him to his first MLS final, the assistant coach identifies three of a different species.

Vartughian first mentions a recent moment from this campaign: the Oct. 20 visit to Atlanta, when NYCFC was down on the scoreboard until at 90 minutes Icelandic Gudmundur Thórarinsson scored on a goal from a free kick at 1-1. City were in full slump with just one point scored in their four previous games. Since then, he has not lost again. “That goal was huge to change our season,” he says.

The second key moment is actually a series of many moments: the way the club has managed to handle transitions due to changes in coaching staff. “It is very difficult because in many places the coaches are fired, and here Patrick Vieira (2016-18) and Domenec Torrent (2018-19) left because they got great opportunities,” recalls Vartughian.

“For me that shows you the consistency of the club’s side, for going to look for technicians like these. The commitment to find this kind of leadership. I think those are crucial moments along the way ”.

Lastly, the also NYCFC goalkeeping coach says that another key in this story and on this path has been suffering, or rather, the moments of suffering that have helped to forge the character of the club.

“We lost to Orlando on penalties last year, in 2019 we led the East, but then we lost to Toronto. Those moments of pain are as important as the triumphs, because they shape you, “says Vartughian. “You have to suffer these defeats in order to get to the other side, because you know the pain that comes with it. If these players did not have that experience it would be difficult to be living this. You need to suffer ”.

Sean Johnson, the City captain. Will you lift the MLS Cup this Saturday? / Photo: Emilee Chinn / .

Sean Johnson, the goalkeeper and leader who inspires confidence in the NYCFC

Coach Vartughian has the highest opinion of the goalkeeper and Captain Sean Johnson, who could be the man to lift the MLS Cup this Saturday if his team achieves victory.

“Sean is the consummate professional, but he is also a good man, his heart is genuine. He cares for the whole group, always thinking what is best for the group. When you have that mentality, it infects everyone, ”says Vartughian.

Having a goalkeeper like Johnson who has the experience (32 years) and the quality under the three posts (he has been called up several times by Team USA) is a luxury for City in this final, especially since the environment will be hostile. at Portland’s Providence Park. Furthermore, a penalty shootout is always a very real possibility.

While Vartughian believes that anything can happen on penalties, having Johnson gives him confidence because of his preparation: “He has a lot of confidence in himself and in the group. I think the game against New England was a great moment. Before that game we had reached several series of penalties in the playoffs and we had not been able to advance ”.

What’s the best kept secret at this NYCFC?

For Vartughian, the oldest man in the club, the answer is that the team takes care of its people: “The secret for me is that you are surrounded by very good football people, in every department and at every level. In this team there are high expectations, but they give you all the resources to succeed, and we appreciate that ”.

It is time to play the final and, possibly, crown these first seven years of history.