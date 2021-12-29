

Insigne would win in one year with Toronto four times more than he does at Napoli.

Photo: Francesco Pecoraro / .

Lawrence Distinguished He is the last figure in European football who is closer to going to MLS. The Toronto fc began talks to acquire the skilled Napoli FC player, who will become a free agent this summer, and according to MLS reports the agreement has already been reached between both parties.

“Toronto FC and Lorenzo Insigne have reached an agreement, according to sources. He (Insigne) will join Toronto FC this summer (2022)Michael Singh, a writer for MLS, reported via Twitter.

Economically it is by far the best option for the Italian attacker: would earn more than $ 12 million guaranteed per season, according to information from Fabrizio Romano, an expert in the transfer market. In addition, another $ 5 million dollars could be added to your personal account according to personal goals.

The contract would be for five and a half years, and would be valid as of the summer of 2022 (July). The only possible obstacle would be the decrease in the competitive level. However, the AS report indicates that Insigne feels like a key piece in Roberto Mancini’s Italy team, so that even when he would go from Serie A to MLS, he would not stop being called to represent his country, especially with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar just around the corner, just for which Italy has not yet qualified. -He will play the repechage-.

With the exception of one season (2011/12), Lorenzo Insigne has played his entire career with Napoli, becoming an emblem of the club. Last season he scored 19 goals and gave eight assists in Serie A. This year he has four goals and four assists in 15 games.

With Italy, Lorenzo Insigne has played with Euro Cups and a World Cup (2014). With his arrival, Toronto FC could boast of having the player with the most MLS roster on their roster.