The controversial fight that caused rejection in MMA

A controversial fight took place this weekend in Poland at an event held by the promoter MMA-VIP that was set up in a hotel in the city of Czestochowa.

In the fight in question, fitness instructor and fighter Ula Siekacz faced Piotr Lisowski, a beauty brand ambassador and boxing practitioner.

Lisowski prevailed in the Octagon with a TKO over Siekacz. The images of the combat began to go viral through social networks.

With two and a half minutes to go when the young man landed a blow to the face that stunned the woman who backed away but did not give up and tried to knock him down, but ended up being knocked down. at that moment Lisowski was located above and applied a flock of blows, until the referee stopped the fight.

The duel between the two protagonists caused strong pushback from fans of sport through social networks. “This is absurd,” was the phrase that was read the most.

A man and a woman clashed in an MMA octagon and the fight sparked condemnation from the regulator. The good news is that the man, Piotr Lisowski, was just a little bit fitter than the girl, Ula Siekacz, otherwise it could have been a serious case.

The fight took on such significance through social networks that it reached the eyes of the CEO of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), Densing White, who expressed himself through a series of messages on Twitter. “Neither the promoter nor the athletes have any affiliation with the IMMAF, but as the international governing body of amateur MMA, I consider it necessary for us to establish our position.”explained White.

“IMMAF categorically disagrees with this intentionally scandalous form of entertainment, which does not represent the sport of MMA or its values ​​and puts women at risk,” added the leader. “It is unacceptable for women and men to compete with each other in combat sports, essentially for safety reasons but also for fair play, and we do not endorse this in any way.”, he sentenced.

