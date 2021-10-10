The long-awaited trilogy fight between reigning champion Tyson Fury and former champion Deontay Wilder had all combat sports fans excited. That also includes UFC fighters, who were watching the action at the T-Mobile Arena.

In his first match in 2018, the fight held in Los Angeles ended in a draw. Just over a year and a half later, Tyson Fury managed to win over Deontay Wilder. On that occasion, ‘The Gypsy King’ won by TKO in the seventh round, after the corner of ‘The Bronze Bomber’ threw in the towel.

This time around, the trilogy came to an end after just over 10 action-packed rounds. Fury would get a spectacular KO in the eleventh round. These were the reactions of some UFC fighters.

What a farking fight !! Congratulations @Tyson_Fury 👏 # wilderfury3 – Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 10, 2021

The Gypsy King !!!!!!!!! @Tyson_Fury is a beast and boy @BronzeBomber has nothing to be ashamed of. This shit was crazy! I am so happy I watched this fight. Bravo fellas – Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 10, 2021

. @ BronzeBomber is a lion and I’m a fan for life. @Tyson_Fury is special and I’m a fan for life. Thank you both for the entertainment from start to finish. Inspired #supernecessary – Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 10, 2021

Warriors !! 🙏🏼🥊 – Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 10, 2021

How tough is Wilder though! Was KOd yes. But to be wobbled that many times before the end and still be on his feet, impressive! #FuryWilderIII – Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 10, 2021

So much respect for both fighters !! – Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 10, 2021

I love trilogies in combat sports and we just witnessed an all-time great. I am blown away with what I just witnessed. Both guys showed elite boxing skills, tremendous heart & an iron will to win. Thank you @Tyson_Fury & @BronzeBomber. # FuryWilder3 – Michael Chiesa (@ MikeMav22) October 10, 2021

