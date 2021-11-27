The fall of “La Bichota”, Karol G, is giving much to talk about. Especially because while some point out that after falling he got up to continue with the show, supposedly “re-emerging like the Phoenix.” Others scoff, because during the fall “he did not stop singing.” And it is that apparently, some believe, that the Colombian was not singing live, during her concert in Miami.

From very early we shared several news about this incident on our account Facebook. And there many, in the comment space, left the following messages: “What professionalism He never stops singing despite the” blow “.

The fact of continuing to be a singer during the fall, according to the messages of our users, generated a lot of laughter among them. And so on other social networks too. Our followers, some, said: “It’s a tough one, I kept singing while I was filming.” “Singing with playback so anyone does a show, keep it up”. “While I was filming I kept singing. That’s called being a professional ”. While someone else added that now “La Bichota” is definitely: “The queen of karaoke.”

At the end of her fall, the singer stayed for a second taking a breath and recovering from the impact of rolling, in front of thousands of people. Knowing that this video would become part of his career and would never be forgotten, thanks to social networks.

The singer, in the same concert, admitted through tears, not only that her whole body hurt, but that she had also broken all her nails. But that maybe everything had happened due to the excitement of having filled the Miami arena for the first time. Then in front of his fans he broke down and cried.

On the other hand, her fans, even when they replicate the video, assure that she is still a queen. But they also recognize that in effect, he never stopped singing, a fact that annoys some and makes others laugh.

Hahahahaha outraged because Karol G does playback at concerts… With the respect and disrespect that you all deserve me, but… pic.twitter.com/G3d5LhWOdn— Charolastra (@taltalivan) November 27, 2021

