Model becomes Urbosa in this spectacular Breath of the Wild cosplay

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It is one of the best rated video games of this Nintendo franchise. While we are still waiting for its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, we can all cheer for this amazing Urbosa cosplay.

Breath of the Wild is the nineteenth title in the series, released for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch consoles. It was published on March 3, 2017, at the same time as the launch of the most recent big N console. In this video game, the franchise introduced Urbosa.

This character is one of Link’s allies and a member of the Chosen. She is considered a powerful warrior of impeccable skill, strength, and speed and, oddly enough, was a friend of Zelda’s mother. She was later chosen by King Rhoam and the princess to become the Gerudo Chosen.

Urbosa’s spectacular cosplay

According to a report published on the website of E Games Newsthe American model CutiePieSenseiwith more than 409 thousand followers on Instagram, made this spectacular Urbosa cosplay.

“The photo shoot that started a business. Have you ever done something out of meanness? While this is not the swimsuit I designed for @firaxwear, was definitely the starting point for trying to design a cute line of swimwear myself! It’s crazy where life takes you,” reflected the cosplayer, who is also a businesswoman and creates swimsuits.

As we can see, the swimsuit she designed for her brand helped her complete this incredible Urbosa cosplay. The content creator looks like a member of the Gerudo race and she recreates the character’s green eyes, long red hair held back in a ponytail, pointed nose and ears, and bright blue lips.

Outfit wise, the swimsuit allows her to match Urbosa’s sapphire, ruby, and emerald colored bra. In addition, she wears the characteristic scarf of the chosen ones as a skirt and the prominent golden earrings.