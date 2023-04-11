Model is the female version of Steve Rogers in this captivating Captain America cosplay

The closest thing to a Captain America that we have fresh in our memory is Captain Carter, the variant of Agent Peggy Carter played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by Hayley Atwell. However, a cosplayer has given us an interesting and sensual female version of Steve Rogers.

The proclaimed first avenger is one of the most important characters in the house of ideas, an icon of geek culture and key to all Marvel Entertainment products.

Although the most famous representation is that of Chris Evans, a white, blond and light-eyed Cap, currently in the MCU we have the presence of Sam Wilson, in the skin of Anthony Mackie, carrying the bastion of the Sentinel of Liberty. Meanwhile, a model from Los Angeles has gifted us with a female variant with red hair and striking features.

The sexy Captain America cosplay

According to a report published on the website of Spaghetti Codethe model Brianna Torres, better known on social media as missbrisolo and with more than 898,000 followers on Instagram, she made this captivating cosplay of Steve Rogers, but from a female version that turns her into Captain America.

“Captain Bri. I actually love this color palette lol I don’t normally wear such bright colors. This is now my third time cosplaying an outfit inspired by Cap and this outfit is the least accurate of all, but I think it’s still cool and cute,” the content creator wrote in one of her posts.

As we can see, the cosplayer wears a sports outfit with the colors and stars that distinguish Captain America. Also, she has Steve’s shield in one of her hands.

Brianna showed off her Marvel and Cap fandom by cosplaying alongside her dog Biscuitt, who also posed in a Sentinel outfit.