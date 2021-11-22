Yanet García models cute neon yellow swimsuit | Instagram

The coquette model Yanet García once again raised the temperature by modeling a neon-colored swimsuit that revealed the sculptural silhouette that has fallen in love with millions of followers within the various social networks.

The heated uncover that the flirtatious host starred in this weekend caused all kinds of reactions, in which her loyal fans complimented her beauty and made racy proposals.

And it is not for less, since wearing a neon yellow trikini, the former “Climate Girl” from the ‘Hoy’ program appeared in front of a large wooden door that leads to a swimming pool.

As on occasions, the short video that has registered thousands of views is part of the new photo shoot he made for the exclusive content page OnlyFans.

It should be noted that this is where he continually surprises with risque photographs that paralyzes the hearts of his fans.

The striking garments have been present on several occasions, as happened a few days ago when she modeled a small outfit in the same tone, however, with some pink details, a spectacular set with which she left very little to the imagination thanks to her revealing transparencies.

While with another garment of a powerful green color, he sighs when executing flirty poses in front of the camera, all this in a video that generated more than 2 million views, confirming that he is one of the most beautiful and charismatic celebrities on social networks.

This is how the popular Mexican influencer Yanet García is a trend in all the news portals of the entertainment world throughout Latin America.

On the other hand, a couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 31-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and workout routines to his more than 14 million fans.

There he shares training videos as well as promoting various food products for body care, being a sensation for his millions of admirers on his various accounts.