12/17/2021

On at 14:08 CET

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the new president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) after defeating the British Graham Stoker, who was the ‘continuist’ candidate after 12 years of mandate of Jean Todt.

Former United Arab Emirates rally driver Mohammed ben Sulayem has become the first non-European to be elected president of the FIA. At 60 years of age, he achieved almost 62% of the support of the 198 federations with the right to vote with his rupture project, compared to Stoker.

Among the Emirati proposals is that of carrying out an external audit of the FIA ​​and trying to expand the base of practitioners of these sports, which he wants to double before 2025. But the point that had attracted the most attention in his candidacy was the inclusion in his team of the Brazilian lawyer Fabiana Ecclestone, wife of the man who until 2017 managed Formula One, who will be his vice president for Latin America. It also means the return of the influential Bernie ecclestone to the first line, since he had already assured that he would advise his wife in case of victory of Ben Sulayem.

The new president of the FIA ​​Senate will be Spanish Carmelo Sanz, that appeared in that position in the candidacy of Ben Sulayem, Originally from a wealthy family, he had the backing of various European federations, which account for 45% of the total.

The iconic Jean todtResponsible for the resurgence of Peugeot in the 1990s and the triumphs of Ferrari in the 2000s, he was not eligible for re-election having reached the age limit of 75 years and three terms of office. It is speculated that he could return to Maranello.