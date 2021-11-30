11/30/2021

On at 19:28 CET

Artur Lopez

One day after the delivery of the Ballon d’Or by France Football, it was the turn of the Golden Foot, intended for players over 29 years of age who remain at the top of football. This time, Lewandowski he has returned to stay with the honey on his lips. The award granted by the World Champions Club has gone to Mohamed Salah, one of the fittest footballers at the start of the 2021/22 season. The Egyptian has been imposed on Leo Messi and the Bayern forward in the voting.

The Liverpool attacker is one of the proper names of this beginning of the campaign, with 17 goals and 8 assists in the 18 games played to date between the Premier League and the Champions League. The ‘reds’ occupy the third place in the domestic competition, just two points behind the leader, Chelsea, in addition to having already sealed their presence in the eighth of the Champions League. The ‘Pharaoh’ is fully to blame for the devastating start of Jürgen Kloop’s team. On the other hand, in the Ballon d’Or, the winger has been seventh, far from the fight at the top between Messi and Lewandowski.

After receiving the Golden Foot 2021 at the Monte Carlo gala, Salah attended Sky Sports to review his career. “It is fantastic to win this award, because so many football legends have won it in the past and this makes it special.” declared the Egyptian, happy for his triumph. Precisely, he surpassed another legend, Didier Drogba, as the top African scorer in the history of the English championship. Now, after having won the Premier and the Champions League in different years, the Liverpool star wants to lift both trophies at the end of the season: “This year I would like to win them both. I wouldn’t know how to choose, but both. “

“When I was at Chelsea I had to change the way I play”

Despite the ease he shows to see the door, Salah’s adaptation to the English League was not so easy: “Coming to Serie A helped me a lot. When I was at Chelsea I had to change the type of football and the culture. I felt like I needed to change the way I play. So I went to Italy and that period was a great help to get to where I am now. ”