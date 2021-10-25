10/25/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has become the African player who has scored the most goals in the entire history of the Premier League with a total of 106. In this way he surpassed Didier Drogba (104) and his teammate Sadio Mané (100), who completed the podium. its hat-trick against Manchester United has catapulted him to the top of the scorers’ ranking.

The Egyptian, who is being one of Liverpool’s great sensations at the start of the 2021/22 season, have scored six goals in their last three official matches against Watford (1), Atlético de Madrid (2) and Manchester United (3). He is the top scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals and the second top scorer in the Champions League with a total of five.

106 – Mohamed Salah has now scored 106 goals in the Premier League, making him now the outright top African goalscorer in the competition’s history, surpassing Didier Drogba (104). Pharaoh. pic.twitter.com/Uj14sS9thV – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2021

The former AS Roma is one of the great protagonists of Liverpool’s authority at the start of the 2021/22 season: He has 15 goals and five assists in all competitions and is retaliating from a gray year at Anfield, where Jürgen Klopp’s team achieved qualification for the Champions League in a practically miraculous way and were not in a position to fight for the titles.

Liverpool, again among the favorites

The reds has left behind a campaign of bad feelings and they have once again been that uncomplexed team that overwhelms their rival by loading the area with many men and cracking the systems through rapid transitions. With 10 wins and three draws across all competitions, Liverpool is one of only two teams to remain undefeated in the five major leagues.

The Egyptian winger is already part of Liverpool’s history: since he arrived he has signed 140 goals and 52 assists 215 games. He is part of the top 10 of historical scorers with a creditable seventh place. The players who place above are: Ian Rush (336), Steven Gerrard (186), Robbie Fowler (183), Roger Hunt (181), Sir Kenny Dalglish (161) and Michael Owen (158).