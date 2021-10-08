10/08/2021 at 4:22 PM CEST

The historic Newcastle United has suddenly returned to the forefront of world football news after its acquisition by Mohammed Bin Salman, heir to the throne of Saudi Arabia and one of the greatest fortunes on the planet, through the investment fund ‘Public Investment Found’.

But not all are joys after the arrival of the petrodollars to Saint James’ Park, since the filgura of Bin Salman is, to say the least, compromised. In fact, an organization far from the football spectrum like Amnesty International was quick to speak out on the matter, highlighting the darker aspects of the billionaire.At 36, the personal fortune of Mohammed Bin Salman and his family, who rule the gigantic Arab country with an iron fist, is estimated at 320,000 million euros, which is eleven times that of Sheikh Mansour, the owner of Manchester City. Luxury cars, castles in France, the world’s most valued paintings outside museums (owns Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’, 389 million euros barely…). A life at full speed without depriving yourself of any whim.

Suffice it to say that Bin Salman owns the yacht ‘Serene’, considered the fourth most expensive in history and that he even has a submarine, we assume that as protection against a pirate attack.

But not everything is lights in the life of the Arab prince, but he was implicated in the first person in the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi, which occurred in 2018. US intelligence linked him directly to the crime as an inducer of the plan, despite the fact that Bin Salman has repeatedly denied it.

Kashoggi’s own widow came to say when Bin Salman’s interest in taking over Newcastle became known that “the operation would ruin the reputation of the Premier League”, and in that sense the aforementioned note from Amnesty International speaks of “the entry into the football of implicated in the violation of the human rights “.

Criticism of the Riyadh regime has been a constant in international geopolitics for decades, but oil revenues have allowed the rulers of Saudi Arabia to indulge in quirks as far out of the ordinary as a Da Vinci, a yacht with gold fittings. . or Newcastle United.