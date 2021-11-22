11/22/2021 at 12:41 CET

Ciutadella was not only the scene of a fantastic sporting event thanks to the Mitja Marató Illa de Menorca, but saw and lived in the first person the new record of 21 kilometers that starred the athlete from Ferreries, Maria pallicer, who flew through the old town and became the great protagonist of a Sunday like few remember with a time of 1:21:59. It didn’t fail either Tòful Moll, absolute winner when crossing the finish line with 1:15:32.

The sun accompanied the mass outing of the half marathon, the 10 kilometers and the popular race that filled Plaza del Born with color and sport, the epicenter of the event, which is sponsored by the Fundació Foment del Turisme de Menorca and the collaboration of Ciutadella City Council. At 10 o’clock a race started that from the beginning was marked by the trio formed by Dani Pieres, Joan Moreno and Tòful Moll who took the lead setting a great pace. That trend was maintained at the end of the first round, when they had been 10 kilometers, as they passed the town hall. Pallicer, for his part, was intractable from start to finish, aware that he had a victory in his legs that went beyond the trophy.

Moll broke the tonic just under 3 kilometers from the finish, leaving behind dark already Pieres, and prevailing with a time of 1:15:32 by 1:15:56 and 1:16:23, respectively.

In the females, Pallicer established the new best mark in the half marathon in 1:21:59, while the second was the experienced runner from Mahón, Tere Alvarez (1:41:10) and the Mallorcan completed the podium Xisca Gomila (1:44:45).

In addition to the half marathon, the 10-kilometer race was also held in which Sergi Reurer He had no rival, winning with a time of 34:02. Great race of the current half marathon island record holder, who controlled his strides without leaving options to the second, Jonathan Carreras (36:17) and Toni Florit (36:43), who beat the sprint to Alex Coll.

In the female category Maria fiol it was clearly imposed upon reaching the finish line with a time of 39:47, being the only one capable of falling below 40 minutes, while Monica bosch arrived with a time of 42:49 and Tonia Pons It was third after arriving with 43 minutes.

In the popular race, Marc rochelt He did not miss his appointment and won another year with a time of 15:10 ahead of Sergi pons (15:11), in a nice sprint duel, completing the podium Guillem Bagur (15:59). In women, victory for Maria Arguimbau (20:10) ahead of Ester Servera (21:29) and from Maite pons (21:47).

In addition, the event featured races of the smallest who disputed different distances around the square and that served as the culmination of the traditional Menorcan athletics festival.

The event closed with the delivery of trophies that was attended by the Mayor of Ciutadella, Joana Gomila, the Councilor for Sports, Sandra Moll, and the manager of the Fundació Foment del Turisme de Menorca, Elena Costa.