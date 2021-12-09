The famous singer Mon Laferte has recently commented that she would like to give birth while on stage, however I am making this point as a joke, or it could be not.

And the singer waits for her baby for next March, and has narrated how he has lived this stage.

Things have had its complications such as the fear of singing live, since due to his state he is short of breath and may not reach the extreme notes that he likes to exploit.

But, this is something that is undoubtedly quite normal, because even the singer Evaluna, who is also pregnant, is going through the same thing.

They always told me that the first three months were the most difficult and then it was going to be my normal life and I said, well, let’s go on tour after a year and a half of not being on stage (due to the pandemic) and a US tour was the first thing we did, around 28 concerts, “he remembers.

And it is that unfortunately she did not count on the fact that the pregnancy made her more tired, the heartburn, the hiccups, the fluid retention, the back pain, those little things, however I point out that the process has been very noble, as it has been able to do his work and he has felt incredible on stage even if it costs him air.

The other day I got a cock, “he adds.

It should be noted that during this week, the singer will offer recitals at the Metropólitan Theater, which she hopes will be the last of the year.

During the recitals, the Andean woman living in Mexico for more than a decade will perform songs from the album “Seis”, a recent Latin Grammy winner, which in 2022 will go for the world Grammy in the category of Best Regional Album.

On the other hand, Mon Laferte does not wish to communicate the gender of her baby yet. She says that she must have a repertoire of lullabies, the first being “Niña”, which she wrote before becoming pregnant.

Now he moves a lot and kicks and kicks. He listens to music, especially drums and moves. What has been happening is that I have been in some shows and before going up I get nervous, it starts to move, my stomach gets hard and I am afraid I will not be able to sing because I have vocally difficult songs and now it is costing me too many songs high notes or long notes, because I have no air “, he details.

In addition, the latest single by the Chilean singer based in Mexico, Mon Laferte, “Algo es mejor”, expresses the change of emotions and mentality that she has experienced in her life since she wanted to become a mother.

As you may recall, last August the 38-year-old singer confirmed to her followers that she was pregnant and claimed to be getting to know a new version of her that she had never experienced.