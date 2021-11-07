11/07/2021 at 17:17 CET

Marc Zapater

The Monaco from Niko Kovac failed to go from a draw to zero against him Reims from Oscar Garcia (0-0), in a match marked by the lack of effectiveness in front of goal by both teams.

Reims

Rajkovic; Gravillon, Faes, Abdelhamid, Konan; Flips (Cafaro 57 ‘), Matusiwa, Cassama (Locko 92’), Mbuku (Van Bergen 46 ‘); Donis (Berisha 65 ‘) and Ekitike (Toure 65’).

Monaco

Nübel; Aguilar, Maripán, Badiashile, Jakobs (Henrique 72 ‘); Martins (Volland 61 ‘), Tchouameni, Fofana, Diop; Golovin (Diatta 61 ‘) and Ben Yedder (Boadu 72’).

Referee

Jeremie Pignard. TA: Golovin (25 ‘) and Badiashile (57’).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the thirteenth day of the French League, played at the Auguste Delaune stadium.

The Monegasques, without inspiration, confirmed the bad moment they are living. After the tie in Europa League before him PSV and defeat before him Brestois (2-0) in the last league match, those of Kovac They tried to beat the local team in the first half played at the Auguste Delaune Stadium, defensively well ordered as a block.

After seeing that it was impossible for the local team to overcome the defensive back, those of Oscar Garcia they advanced ranks, looking for the first goal of the match.

However, neither set was able to open the can. In the second part, the tone of the meeting did not change. Fought by both teams who sought the three points until the end, without reward.

With this tie, the Monaco loses steam in the intense struggle to get into European positions, in tenth position in the French league after achieving 5 victories, three draws and 5 defeats.