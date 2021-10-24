10/24/2021 at 7:07 PM CEST

Marc Zapater

Important victory for him Monaco from Niko Kovac before him Montpellier (3-1) to continue in the fight for European positions in the Flirt 1.

ASM

MHS

Monaco

Nübel; Aguilar, Pvlovic, Maripán (Disasi 46 ‘), Henrique (Jakobs 67’); Martins (Fofana 75 ‘), Tchouaméni, Matazo, Diop; Volland (Lucas 67 ‘) and Ben Yedder (Boadu 75’).

Montpellier

Omlin; Sambia (Souquet 63 ‘), Esteve, Sakho, Cozza (Sepe 46’); Leroy (Ristic 46 ‘), Chotard; Mollet, Savanier, Mavididi (Makouana 66 ‘); and Germain (Gioachinni 65 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.12 Volland, 2-0 M.17 Ben Yedder, 3-0 M.62 Martins and 3-1 M.81 Savanier.

Referee

Francois Letexier. TA: Maripán (24 ‘) / Cozza (43’), Ristic (52 ‘), Makouana (66’) and Savanier (86 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 11 of Ligue 1, played at the Louis II stadium.

Forty-five minutes were enough for the locals. The rojiblanco team did not take long to show their dominance at the Luis II Stadium, thanks to two consecutive goals in the early stages of the first half, by Volland and the ex sevillista Ben Yedder.

With the 2-0 in the light in favor of Monaco, Montpellier collapsed, unable to create danger in front of the goal defended by the German goalkeeper Nübel.

After the break, the La Paillade coach gave the pitch to Ristic and Know Elye Wahi, to try to change the course of the game.

However, the tone of the meeting did not change, and it was Gelson Martins the person in charge of scoring the third goal for Niko Kovac’s men in the 61st minute. A goal that brought peace of mind to the local team, who lowered the accelerator.

It was then that the visiting team tried at least to score the goal of honor, which did not arrive until minute 80, through a penalty transformed by Teji Savanier.

With the final 3-1, the Monaco remains eighth in the standings, struggling to get into European positions. For his part the Montpellier it reaped its fourth defeat of the season and remains in thirteenth position in Ligue 1.