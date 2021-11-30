11/30/2021 at 12:51 CET

The sports director of Sevilla, Monchi, has thanked the support received after his criticism at the Bernabéu after Sevilla lost to Real Madrid in a match in which there was a clear penalty of Praise to Ocampos not noted.

Monchi he did not bite his tongue when before the Movistar microphones he assured that it was inexplicable that the VAR did not review the action of Praise upon Ocampos in the Real Madrid area, a move that was not awarded a penalty for Sánchez Martínez. “It’s a penalty, period. I’m not saying it; you have said it, it has said it Carlos Martinez and Maldini and anyone who is objective thinks about it, but I’m not going to get more angry than normal because he didn’t whistle it because it’s not new. “Those words cost him harsh criticism from the Madrid press.

It was also not the first time that the Sevilla sports director lamented that his team had been harmed at the Bernabéu. Two seasons ago he also criticized that a goal by De Jong fully legal by a lock on Gudelj to Militao in a corner. On that occasion he was highly criticized for a phrase in which he hinted that “if they had disallowed the second low goal on the field and retired to the team & rdquor ;.

But the man from Cádiz has found support and recognition among Sevilla fans, who have congratulated him on his bravery. “Thank you, thank you and thank you. Impossible to feel more loved than me by mine. The only ones that matter to me and the only ones I hear. When they praise me and especially when they criticize me. Always and only Sevilla Fútbol Club,” he wrote in his twitter account.