12/19/2021 at 09:01 CET

David Page

The Government steps on the accelerator to launch new ‘megaprojects’ imminently with those who mobilize million-dollar investments relying on European funds. The Executive has already approved three strategic projects for economic recovery (PERTE) – the last one, this week – and has another four in the portfolio waiting to be fully outlined. The plans of Moncloa and the multiple ministries involved go through approving the pending projects In the next weeks, as published by El Periódico de España.

The Government approved last July the implementation of the PERTE of the electric and connected vehicle; at the end of November, health plan of Vanguard; and this week, the renewable energy, renewable hydrogen and storage. In total, the three strategic projects aspire to mobilize almost 41,800 million euros in public and private investments in the coming years: some 12,100 million of public resources, especially the European funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR); and another 29.7 billion in investments from the private sector.

The Executive now intends to launch another four new projects in the very short term. Until now, Moncloa had already announced that it was studying the PERTE aerospace, the one with the smart and sustainable agri-food chain, and that of the new language economy Spanish. This same week, President Pedro Sánchez revealed the preparation of an additional fourth PERTE linked to the social economy of care.

Brussels gives the go-ahead

The spigot that has unblocked the approval of the new projects comes from Brussels. The european commission gave his first go-ahead last week to one of the Spanish PERTE. A balm after months of tough negotiations during which the Commission had serious doubts about the public aid scheme contemplated in the PERTE for electric and connected vehicles. The Government approved the ‘megaproject’ of the automotive -with which it intends to mobilize more than 24,000 million public and private investments- last July and until now it had not managed to receive the community placet.

The approval by Brussels supposed the oxygen balloon for the Executive Spanish by giving a boost to the rest of PERTE in the portfolio. The Executive has been pressing the European Commission since the summer to clarify at once the framework of public aid that can be used in the mammoth PERTE projects and set the limits for which subsidies can be distributed without having to pass through the Brussels filter and without having to have their formal approval.

The rest of the projects were waiting for the European Commission to say yes to the automotive PERTE to serve as a guide to establish public aid for all the others when certain amounts were exceeded. Hence the pressure to achieve some laxity in the distribution of aid, which have been exercised by the Ministries involved in the approval of the pending PERTEs, and which the Government has also been entrusting to other Spanish institutions and regulators in each meeting they have with representatives of the European Commission.

The European Commission guarantees that this public aid is granted through a competitive selection process, and in the form of direct grants and preferential loans on favorable terms. The grants must be open to consortiums of both Spanish and foreign companies. Each consortium must include companies active in different sectors related to electric and connected vehicles, and at least 40% of the partners must be SMEs.

When President Pedro Sánchez presented the automotive project last July, even though it was not yet underway, surprisingly he anticipated the leading participation in the PERTE of Seat and of another fifteen companies, among which were Iberdrola, Telefónica or CaixaBank. An announcement that stirred the spirits of some competing companies also willing to participate in the initiative and that also creaked in Brussels.

Not all PERTE grants need approval from Brussels. According to government sources, some of the large projects will not be obliged to make a global notification to the European Commission to obtain the official endorsement and only some of the instruments included in each of the PERTE will have to be notified due to the large volume of the helps. In the case of the renewable and hydrogen project, the Government will only ask Brussels for the approval of aid for large electricity storage projects or to promote hydrogen clusters.

Deployment of funds

“The European Commission approved our Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan last July. And in these months we have already approved three high-impact strategic projects & rdquor ;, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, took the opportunity this week to reply to the criticisms and doubts about the pace of deployment of the European funds of the Recovery Plan . “I do not know if we are more or less slow, but what is indisputable is that we are the first of Europe & rdquor ;.

The Government presumes that Spain is at the head of the European Union in the deployment of European funds. In the General State Budgets (PGE) for 2021 investments amounting to almost 24.2 billion euros were contemplated in advance, charged to the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism. The economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, specified this week that so far 73% of the funds planned for this year have already been authorized (about 17,700 million) and 64.5% of the investment (about 15,600 million) has been committed, but did not update the evolution of the actual execution – the money that has actually reached its destination – of these funds.

The latest data on the actual execution of European funds published by the General State Administration Comptroller (IGAE) was the one corresponding to the end of August, and then it was only confirmed that 104 million euros had been spent. In addition, within those close to 15,600 million committed include the 11,000 million distributed among the autonomous communities and another 3,000 million between municipalities, which does not mean that they have been executed effectively.

“The Recovery Plan contemplates the period 2021-2026, it’s not about running everything in one month. We are accelerating the deployment & rdquor ;, stated Calviño. The vice president stressed that Spain has managed to significantly accelerate the deployment in the second half of the year and that the country will reach the “Cruising speed & rdquor; in execution in 2022.

Faced with the doubts and complaints of many Spanish companies about the slow deployment of European funds, Brussels sends a reassuring message and underlines that the Spanish Recovery Plan is the one with the “most advanced” implementation and that it is one of the the “complete in investments and reforms” of all those presented by EU countries. “We do not see a delay in the implementation of the Spanish Plan”, contrast sources from the European Commission. “We are concerned about the investment plans of other countries, not about Spain.”