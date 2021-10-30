10/30/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

J. Romero – P. Allendesalazar – MA Rodríguez

There is still no agreement between PSOE and United we can, but a gesture of progress and flexibility is perceived in the majority part of the Government. Moncloa admits that it is the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, which is led by the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, who leads the ordinary negotiations at the social dialogue table on labor reform. But it also demands in return that other departments concerned by a core measure of the legislature, led by socialist ministers, participate in those conversations. Thus, the path towards reconciliation begins to be cleared., but the discrepancies persist, at least at this time, on the methodology and, for the purple ones, also on the content.

The Government spokeswoman, the socialist Isabel Rodríguez, knew that this Tuesday all the pressure of these last days weighed on her as a result of the greatest open crisis in the coalition since it began to work. Hence, he had prepared his words and wanted to do, first, “pedagogy” on what the mode of operation of a government coalition supposes, and then slip that gesture to the minority partner of the Cabinet. This is, make it clear that it is Díaz who leads the dialogue with employers and unions.

“There is no problem, because it is reasonable, because formally, at the social dialogue table, the one who leads and represents the Government is the Ministry of Labor, but It also seems reasonable that, at that table, where specific aspects that affect other ministries are going to be discussed, members of other departments participate“, he explained to journalists at the press conference after the Executive’s weekly meeting.

In the same vein, the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, expressed herself at the closing of the XVIII National Journalism Day, organized by the Association of European Journalists (APE): there is “no type of problem” in which it is Labor who leads the table of labor reform, although it is key that there is a “good coordination” in the Executive now that the “decisive phase” of the negotiation with the social agents is entering. Calviño insisted that there are no discrepancies on the “substance”Rather, what is being addressed is how to reach consensus. “We are, above all, talking about the methodology, about how we are going to organize ourselves between now and the end of the year to achieve that desired agreement,” he said. However, United We can insist that the differences lie in the content. Díaz, in fact, doubted this Monday that the entire PSOE was committed to the repeal of the labor market legislation that the PP enlightened in 2012.

The table, since March

The meeting of the monitoring table of the coalition agreements closed this Monday night without agreement, but the conversations have continued in these hours. The spokeswoman, in fact, pointed out that she hopes that those contacts that are maintained throughout the day will advance in unlocking the crisis. She, like Calviño, focused on that the differences have to do with the “methodology”, with how the rest of the ministries concerned by the labor reform participate in this dialogue with employers and centrals.

The majority part of the Government, explained sources from Moncloa, wants to be part of the negotiation “before, during and after the table.” That table of labor reform meets, from March 17, every Wednesday, and they sat, at least until now, two representatives of Labor (the Secretary of State, Joaquín Pérez Rey, and the general director, Verónica Martínez) , another two from CEOE, two from Cepyme, two from UGT and two from CCOO.

Diaz’s team has been emphasizing in recent days that there was always “coordination” and that Economía and Moncloa were aware of all the progress. This Tuesday, both the spokesperson and Calviño did not specify that it must be Economy who “coordinates” the work, as the president, Pedro Sánchez, sanctioned on Friday. But they did make it clear that the PSOE has to be there. “It would not be understood that an important part of the Government will not participate in such a momentous reform like the labor one, “observed the spokeswoman during her appearance.

The goal, Rodríguez said, is to enlighten a new, “transcendental” regulation, which “is not a counter-reform”, and which aims to “modernize” the labor market following in the wake of the transformation of the economy and the production model. For Calviño, there is also “total clarity” of the issues to be addressed: simplifying contracts and making permanent contracts the usual mode of contracting, reducing temporality, “rebalancing” collective bargaining, “restoring those broken consensus with the reforms. previous employment “or a regulation of subcontractors that” eradicates precariousness and guarantees that there is no wage devaluation and downward competition that deteriorates working conditions. ” “That roadmap, that set of elements, are those that we are addressing with the social agents and on which I trust to reach an agreement and have a good labor reform by the end of the year,” explained the first vice president.

But Díaz, after meeting with his counterpart in Rome, dismantled the Moncloa thesis and denied that there was an agreement: he stressed that the debate on the method “does not exist”, and also the citizens do not “care.” What there is is a “debate on the contents”, and for that reason he has urged that it be undertaken as soon as possible. In his team they indicated that he made the request in writing to Calviño and that, to meet her, he anticipated his return from the Italian capital.

The Socialists are very insistent that the measure must have the support of the social agents (of the unions, but also the employers) and must be blessed by Europe. In Rodríguez’s words, the labor reform, which will be “a legislative act and a mark of this Government”, must be done “with the maximum of dialogue and the greatest of consensus“. The Government” prefers “to repeat the agreement with the first remodeling of the pension system, which agreed with businessmen and centrals, to give greater” security “to the job market.