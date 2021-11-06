The ultra-activity of the agreements has gone from being a clear point to be repealed in the current draft of the labor reform to being the object of reformulation after the entry of Economic Affairs into the negotiations. Moncloa’s proposal defends in this regard the thesis imposed by the PP in 2012

Vice-presidents Nadia Calvio and Yolanda Daz, speak this week in the Congress of Deputies.

CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated on Saturday, November 6, 2021 – 02:00

The open pulse within the Government to determine the new labor framework from 2022 has found in the ultra-activity of the agreements another milestone similar to that produced by temporary employment. In front of the line maintained by Yolanda Daz, Vice President and Head of Labor, Moncloa opposes a contrary approach. If expressed in political terms, the new approach would be to the right of the party chaired by Pedro Snchez rather than in a space between the PSOE and the United We Can de Daz.

The clash arises in the context of the new methodology designed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to address the reform and is located, for the moment, in the tables before and after the social dialogue where the new text is negotiated. The tables that seat the coalition government.

Differences emerge for surprise from social agents that gave the ultra-activity of the agreements as a relatively simple debate. The modifications introduced by the Government of Mariano Rajoy In this sense, they represented a radical change from previous legislation. Since then, expired business agreements have a limited time for negotiation at the end of which a higher level (sectoral or territorial) is imposed if there is no agreement.

Until then the situation was the opposite, the business agreement prevailed, which generally offers better working conditions to workers. Put into practice, the new measure that seeks tothat working conditions in companies will not “petrify” in times of crisis, created a great controversy. In 2013, one year after the entry into force of the reform of the PP,signed 2,482 agreements against 1,584 in 2012, but already in 2014, the agreements on. The conflicts were prosecuted and, through numerous judgments, resulted in 2018 in a Supreme Court ruling. In accordance with the legal framework, the high court established that at the end of a year of ultra-activity and without agreement, The superior agreement will be applied, repealing the previous one.

Until this week CCOO and UGT they took for granted that ultra-activity was one of the harmful aspects to be repealed from the labor reform. In fact, this is stated in the last document negotiated between the social agents and the Ministry of Labor. “In the absence of an agreement, when the negotiation process has elapsed without reaching an agreement, the validity of the collective agreement will be maintained,” says the draft resulting from the negotiation of the last eight months.

But the irruption of Nadia Calvio in the negotiations and the rethinking of the Government’s proposal in matters such as the temporary nature of the contracts also reached the wording of point twelve, which modifies the Article 86 of the Workers’ Statute. Sources close to Moncloa indicated to this newspaper that their approach would be to adhere to the doctrine of the Supreme Court regarding the outcome of a negotiation process without an agreement. That is to say, quite the opposite of what the draft of the labor reform includes right now and what Daz and the CCOO and UGT unions take for granted, which began this path two years ago with the Minister of Socialist Labor Magdalena Valerio.

Thus, the ministries of Labor and Economic Affairs will have to find a new meeting point that they will then have to transfer to the social dialogue table. What seems to be no difference is in the course of the negotiations to the point where one of the two agreements is imposed due to lack of agreement. The change to be introduced in the Workers’ Statute establishes an extrajudicial way. Once a year has passed since the denunciation of the framework of labor relations in the companies without an agreement being reached, “the parties must submit to the mediation procedures regulated in the interprofessional agreements at the state or regional level to solve in a way effective discrepancies “.

“What jurisprudence has done is to stimulate collective bargaining,” he explains. Jose Prieto, labor partner of the firm BakerMcKenzie. “With the new approach, at the end of the year mediation would be called instead of imposing a new higher level agreement and if there is still no agreement, the entire doctrine of the Supreme Court would be applied.”

The areas targeted by the new labor framework would be organizations such as the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA), a public sector foundation made up of CEOE, Cepyme, CCOO and UGT and which is attached to the Secretary of State for Labor. It manages the mediation and arbitration procedures regulated in the Agreement on the Autonomous Resolution of Labor Disputes (ASAC).

