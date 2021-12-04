Monserrat Alarcón 101 lbs. vs. Silvia Torres 101.2 lbs.

Sergio Chirino 126.3 lbs. vs. Alie Laurel 124.1 lbs.

Irving Turrubiates 129 lbs. vs. Gustavo Alan Piña 126.8 lbs.

Gohan Rodríguez 113.3 lbs. vs. Porfirio González 115.3 lbs.

Raúl Rubio 112.9 lbs. vs. Rogelio Romero 114.6 lbs.

Diego Padilla 127.9 lbs. vs. Jaime Martínez 127.9 lbs.

Headquarters: Palenque

City: León, Gto

Promoter: Zanfer Boxing

TV: TV Azteca

THE SHOCK IS READY IN LEÓN, FROM CHAMPION TO CHAMPION

Showing extraordinary physical work and great confidence in their respective preparations, Monserrat Alarcón Raya and Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres scored without problems, even “excess” the weight required to face this Saturday, at Palenque de León, heading an attractive and multi-star billboard that will be presented by Zanfer and that will be broadcast on TV Azteca, the House of Boxing.

The WBA Atom world champion, Monserrat Alarcón Raya (16-4-2), will face one of the most important and dangerous challenges of her career, when she faces former Light Flyweight world champion Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres (20-2-2, 7 ko’s) in a contest that is expected to be highly contested and competitive, with a lot of action and constant exchanges of blows.

In the weight ceremony this Friday, the world champion marked 45,800 kilograms, and the “Guerrerita” just 100 grams more, 45,900, both below the top of the Atom division, so the traditional cry of “There is Tiro “, and both predicted that what the fans gathered in Palenque de León, and those who follow the actions through the screen of” La Casa del Boxeo “will see, will be a real war between two Mexican shock and high quality .

Backing up this fight, there will be an international clash with the traditional Mexico vs Philippines boxing war, when solid Oaxacan prospect Sergio Chirino Sánchez (16-1-0, 10 ko’s) meets Filipino Alie Laurel (18-5-1, 11 ko’s), who was already a WBC East champion in both bantamweight and super bantamweight. The contest between Chirino and Laurel will be 10 rounds at featherweight, and both will enter the ring in excellent physical and boxing form.

Also present will be the undefeated Monterrey-born Irving Turrubiates (23-0-0, 14 ko’s), who will end more than a year of inactivity, when he faces the always dangerous Gustavo Alan Piña (10-3-1, 5 ko’s) in 8-round super featherweight duel.

While the North American champion, Gohan Rodríguez (9-1-1, 1 ko) will face the capital’s Porfirio “Cobrita” González (10-4-0, 2 ko’s) in a clash between two fighters of great technique and speed, to 8 rounds at flyweight.

Another undefeated at stake will be that of Sinaloa Raúl “Tocherito” Rubio (14-0-0, 7 ko’s) who will face 8 rounds in flyweight against Rogelio Romero from Tlaxcala (13-5-0, 7 ko’s).

The function will have the special attraction of the debut of the great hope of home, the amateur national champion Diego Padilla, who will be received in professional boxing by the newcomer from Nayarit, Jiam Martínez.

In the same way, the preliminary part of the card will feature very promising local talents, who seek to take a step forward in their respective careers, such as Yair Marmolejo, Bryan Montenegro, Manuel Rodrigo Martínez, María Guadalupe Atilano and the neighborhood duel between Aldo Cedeño and Vicente Falcón.

The Box Azteca Team will be present at Palenque de León, to broadcast live the actions through the Azteca 7 signal, the Casa del Boxeo, and will have as special guests two of the best Mexican boxers in history, Jackie Nava and Ana María Torres, who met each other twice and have the rating record for a nationally televised women’s fight.

There are still seats available, at the Palenque de León ticket offices and on the superboletos.com platform.