Milestone and Feld entertainment, Inc. are pleased to announce Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5. The latest installment of the most beloved and realistic Supercross video game will be available on March 17, 2022, on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows PC® / STEAM. The PlayStation version supports free upgrade from PS4 to PS5, the Xbox version that supports Smart Delivery.

You can see the game announcement trailer at the following link.

The revamped Career Mode will now be more real and immersive than ever, where players can start out as developing amateurs in the 250SX Futures class as they aspire to the heights of professional glory. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 also introduces the Driver Form System, an exclusive feature for Race Mode that will affect drivers’ performance in the event of falls or injuries. Training and performing specific tasks will be key to quickly recovering and restoring your pilot so that he is always in top shape!

With Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 players will enjoy a new game experience, enriched by the 2-stroke bikes, now available in all game modes. And for newcomers, the Future Academy will provide all the necessary information to take their first steps in the world of Supercross. This friendly tutorial will teach players the fundamentals of Supercross to help them climb the Ladder from beginner to pro level; It also provides many in-game options that will make racing accessible to everyone, which will impact flow recovery, power steering and many other technical aspects, with the aim of creating a suitable gaming experience for all types. of players.

The Track Editor is back with the classic track creation experience, along with a new feature: the Rhythm Section Editor. Players will be able to mix and match pre-existing modules to design complex pre-made track sections and can then share them with the community.

And after the astonishing success of the latest installment, the Track Editors contest and one other player will have the opportunity to create a track and enter the contest directly in-game. Users will have the opportunity to see their creation replicated in real life and take part in the Official 2022 Championship. This unique feature represents a key opportunity in the Video Game industry: a player-designed digital circuit will be run by real pilots in the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

How about racing with friends or alone in a stunning new open world environment? Compound is the answer, with new tracks, various crossover challenges, and collectibles to unlock additional gears.

Online multiplayer features intergenerational matchmaking for the first time and takes the challenge on a global scale. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 will also feature split screen mode, so you can play with friends directly from your couch at home!

Following the incredible success of the past edition, electronic sports (E-sport) are also returning to Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5, pushing players to use all their skill and attitude to become a legend in the eSX Championship! sponsored by Yamaha!

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 will be available worldwide on March 17, 2022 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows PC® / STEAM.