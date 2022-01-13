The award-winning and super-successful saga Monster hunter premieres the acclaimed Monster hunter rise in PC (Steam) format. The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise offers features such as 4K resolution support, advanced graphics options, voice chat, ultra-wide screen monitor support, and much more.

Following its acclaimed release on Nintendo Switch ™ earlier this year, Monster Hunter Rise transports players to the colorful village of Kamura as it prepares to defend against the impending new mission known as Rampage. At launch, Hunters can take on all previously released post-launch and collaborative content up to Nintendo Switch update 3.6.1 alone or with up to three other users in online cooperative play!

You can see the launch trailer at the following link.

To overcome the impending Rampage, hunters on Kamura will need to utilize new hunting companions, Palamute, and the “Wirebug” grapple mechanic, while engaging in the saga’s signature action-packed combat. Palamute “Canyne” companions join forces with “Felyne” Palicoes, favorites of the series, to assist users on the hunt. As well as bringing their considerable offensive ability to any combat, Palamutes can also carry hunters on their backs, quickly pursuing any fleeing monsters and traversing open maps.

Wirebugs, meanwhile, make it easy for hunters to nimbly grip in any direction during a hunt and can be combined with each of the 14 weapon types to create “Unique Silkbind Attacks.” Damaging monsters with these new attacks will make them susceptible to the new “Wyvern riding” technique, which allows users to temporarily take control of a monster and trigger spectacular battle sequences during the hunt.

When players aren’t exploring any of the five expansive arenas, such as the Sanctuary Ruins, the Flooded Forest, and the Sandy Plains, they can also battle hordes of massive monsters in Monster Hunter Rise’s new Rampage mission type.

In these missions, hunters must work with the citizens of the village of Kamura to prepare their defensive facilities and protect the Fortress barricades against waves of invading monsters, including the powerful Fish monsters that may appear during the siege. In addition to the new game mode, Monster Hunter Rise adds new “Switch Skills” for each weapon as hunters progress through the game. By exchanging these new abilities with existing normal or Silkbind attacks, users can create all new combos and strategies to suit their preferred play style.

Monster Hunter Rise will include new features to improve bonding with other users in hunts. The dynamic difficulty scale for multiplayer adjusts automatically as new users enter and exit a core quest. The new “Hunter Connect” feature allows users to create tags with their goals and play style, search for others with the same tags, or invite friends who have joined. By completing a multiplayer mission, users will be able to “like” the other hunters in their party, increasing the likelihood that they will be found in matchmaking.

Main Features Ferocious monsters with a unique ecology

Hunt a huge variety of monsters with their own behavior and deadly ferocity. From the return of classics to entirely new creatures inspired by Japanese folklore, including the flagship monster, the wyvern Magnamalo. You will have to think fast and learn its peculiarities if you want to get any of the rewards!

Choose a weapon and show your skills

Use 14 different weapon types with unique play styles, both at close and long range. Strike and strike hard with the devastating greatsword, take out monsters spectacularly with the graceful longsword, become a deadly whirlwind of cutting edges with the blazing double swords, charge with the shattering spear at the ready, or shoot from afar with bow and crossbows. . These are just some of the types of weapons that you will find in the game, so you will always find the perfect one for you.

Hunt, gather materials, and craft to become the ultimate predator

Each monster you hunt provides you with materials to create new weapons and armor, and upgrade your current equipment. Go back out into the wild to hunt even fiercer monsters and get even better rewards! Change weapons whenever you want in one of the gear boxes. The possibilities are limitless!

The release of Monster Hunter Rise for PC includes a solid cast of monsters to beat, as well as all the content up to Nintendo Switch update 3.6.1. These free title updates included multiple additional monsters, including fan favorites Chameleos and Valstrax, as well as collaborative content with iconic games like Okami, Ghosts’ n Golbins, and more. Future post-release content will be synced to the Nintendo Switch version at the end of February 2022. Additionally, the massive paid expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak ™ will hit Nintendo Switch and PC users in Summer 2022. More Details on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be revealed later.

In addition to the standard edition of Monster Hunter Rise, the special Deluxe version includes the standard version of the game, as well as a voucher for digital downloadable content that can be redeemed for additional content in the game, such as a set of full layered armor “Kamurai ”, Exclusive poses, cosmetic items and much more. PC users will receive a free Celebration Item Set packed with useful items at launch, along with access to the Guild Cross Armor Set that offers great defense to clear early in-game missions and reach the high rank in Little time.

