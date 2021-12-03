NOA DE LA TORRE

Valencia

DANIEL VIAA

Madrid

Updated Friday, December 3, 2021 – 19:21

The Minister of Finance values ​​the document “very positively”: “Allowing an end to the current discrimination suffered by Valencians”

Mara Jess Montero speaks in the Plenary of the Congress.Javier LizonEFE

The Valencian Government can finally claim victory with the issue of regional financing. First, because the Ministry of Finance has activated the reform of the model by sending its proposal to the autonomous communities, something that the Ministry of Finance has been demanding for years. And second, because the Valencian claim passed through a basic requirement: that the document of Mara Jess Montero pivots around the adjusted population criterion.

And this has been the case, as highlighted by Minister Vicent Soler, who valued the Ministry’s document “very positively”: “For the first time since the financing system was created in 2002, there is a proposal for a distribution criterion based on the adjusted population, and especially on the basis of demographic variables, to allow an end to the current discrimination suffered by Valencians“In the opinion of Soler, who recently took to the streets to protest against the blocking of financing – along with the rest of the parties, employers and unions-, the new approach of the Treasury” prevents spending needs from being distorted and increases the weight of variables such as health, education or social services “.

In fact, the thesis of the Valencian Community has always been that the starting point should be to be able to pay for public services based on the amount of population to be served, regardless of other criteria used by emptied Spain. . And this scenario is that the current model is no longer met, according to the Generalitat denounces and corroborated by the Fedea figures.

The last liquidation of the system in 2019 left the Valencian Community as the worst funded region in Spain, with 2,618 euros per inhabitant, compared to 3,321 in Cantabria. Hence, the Valencian PP has regretted that, however, the so-called historical debt is not given out, that is, the one accumulated during all these years of under-financing of the Valencian Community with a model expired since 2014.

Criticism multiplies

In this way, the initial document to begin the reform of autonomous financing -whose model has already expired for seven years- is close to the path that the Valencian Community leads, but in which there are also the Region of Murcia and Andalusia.

It was the model that the Treasury liked the most, as this newspaper published, although the Ministry itself tries to show that it also comes close to some of the criteria requested by the eight communities that represent vacant Spain. “The proposal sent by the Executive includes corrective variables that take into account the higher cost of depopulation or insularity in addition to incorporating more robust, detailed and realistic indicators to determine the distribution of health, education and social services spending “, they point out.

In addition, the Treasury emphasizes that it is an initial text, which the communities should study and complete with their proposals, and they add that the objective is that all regions benefit, which is why they insist that the G-8 of depopulated Spain. And it is that in the department that Montero directs are fully aware that the agreement between all the communities will be complex, and for this reason they strive to convey that no region will lose with the agreement and that “a serious debate is necessary, in which it is assessed whether the new model is fair or not.”

But the beginning, beyond what Valencia pointed out, does not seem to be the best. Because the Region of Murcia, which in principle agreed with the Valencian model, has already stated that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is going to send the reform of the Autonomous Financing System by “fascicles“to” hide a new mistreatment “, while demanding the” urgent call of the Council for Fiscal and Financial Policy. ”

Andaluca, who is also in that group, considers that the proposal is “flight forward“and criticizes that it does not include the compensatory transitional fund to avoid inequalities between the regions. In Cantabria, which is part of the G-8, the model” lit sounds bad“And Catalonia, which together with Madrid are interested in not applying an adjusted population criterion, has already advanced that not correcting “under-financing and tax deficit” suffering, reports Europa Press.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more